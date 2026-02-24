NetSTAR Shortlisted for GSMA GLOMO Award for Best Network Security & Fraud Prevention at MWC26

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR Global Inc. , the global leader in OEM web categorization and threat intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Best Network Security & Fraud Prevention (Mobile Tech) category at the prestigious GSMA Global Mobile Awards.

The GSMA GLOMO Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful technology solutions across the global mobile ecosystem. The Best Network Security & Fraud Prevention category honors technologies that protect mobile networks, reduce fraud exposure, and strengthen operator security infrastructure.

NetSTAR was shortlisted for its inCompass® platform, an OEM-grade URL and IP Address categorization and filtering technology, and threat intelligence engine, deployed at scale by mobile operators, security vendors, and network providers worldwide. NetSTAR inCompass enables real-time blocking of phishing, malware, smishing, and fraud-related infrastructure — including in encrypted traffic environments — while delivering granular policy control at domain, path, and page levels.

Backed by intelligence derived from over 1.8 billion global endpoints and more than 48 billion categorized URLs and domains, NetSTAR technology powers network protection, compliance enforcement, and fraud prevention across both mobile and fixed carrier environments.

"Being shortlisted by the GSMA validates the role NetSTAR plays as foundational intelligence infrastructure within the global mobile ecosystem," said Daniel Ashby, COO of NetSTAR. "As encrypted traffic and fraud sophistication continue to increase, operators require precise, scalable intelligence to protect subscribers and enterprise customers. We are honored to be recognized among the industry's leading security innovators."

The winners will be announced during the official GLOMO Awards Ceremony at Mobile World Congress 2026 , taking place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 17:00–18:00 CET on the Turing Stage. The ceremony will also be live streamed on Mobile World Live and available on demand afterward.

For more information about NetSTAR and its inCompass platform, visit:

https://netstar.ai/product/incompass

About NetSTAR

Founded in 2001, NetSTAR is the global leader in OEM internet categorization and threat intelligence solutions. NetSTAR technology is embedded in the products and services of more than 275 OEM partners worldwide and provides visibility into internet traffic from over 1.8 billion endpoints. NetSTAR delivers URL categorization, IP intelligence, web application intelligence, and real-time threat feeds to power security, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions across the mobile, enterprise, and adtech markets.

