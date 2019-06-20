NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Stacks Are Now CT16 Conformant
Jun 20, 2019, 08:33 ET
BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions, a leader in providing automation solutions, today announced the release of NetStaX 4.9.0 for their EtherNet/IP Stacks, complying with ODVA CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications, CT16.
ODVA manages the CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications. These standards, and the associated conformance and interoperability testing process, help vendors build products that meet the latest required functionality and interoperate with products from other vendors in multi-vendor systems.
NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Stacks enable Scanner (Client) and Adapter (Server) Class functionality. Version 4.9.0 features a number of updates to help organizations pass CT16 compliance when developing products/devices.
NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP release includes:
- 100% Conformant with ODVA CT16 – CIP Node on EtherNet/IP
- Updated "Target Listen Only" connection handling
- Extended the delete timeout on FWDOpen
- Added support for windows platforms with more than one IP address
- And more.
NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Release includes:
- EtherNet/IP Scanner Class Source Code (ESDK)
- EtherNet/IP Adapter Class Source Code (EADK)
- EtherNet/IP Scanner DLL (EIPS)
- EtherNet/IP Adapter DLL (EIPA)
For additional information about NetStaX 4.9.0, visit PyramidSolutions.com
About Pyramid Solutions
Pyramid Solutions provides a wide range of Industrial Automation, Transportation, IIoT automation solutions, products and services. Partnering with major OEMs and other leading companies to develop products and solutions, Pyramid Solutions provides the highest-level functionality for our clients. For additional information, visit PyramidSolutions.com.
Media Contact:
Dayna Carlin
(248) 549-1200
