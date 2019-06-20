NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Stacks Are Now CT16 Conformant

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions, a leader in providing automation solutions, today announced the release of NetStaX 4.9.0 for their EtherNet/IP Stacks, complying with ODVA CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications, CT16.

ODVA manages the CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications. These standards, and the associated conformance and interoperability testing process, help vendors build products that meet the latest required functionality and interoperate with products from other vendors in multi-vendor systems.

NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Stack - Check it out!

NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Stacks enable Scanner (Client) and Adapter (Server) Class functionality. Version 4.9.0 features a number of updates to help organizations pass CT16 compliance when developing products/devices.

NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP release includes:

100% Conformant with ODVA CT16 – CIP Node on EtherNet/IP

Updated "Target Listen Only" connection handling

Extended the delete timeout on FWDOpen

Added support for windows platforms with more than one IP address

And more.

NetStaX 4.9.0 EtherNet/IP Release includes:

For additional information about NetStaX 4.9.0, visit PyramidSolutions.com

About Pyramid Solutions

Pyramid Solutions provides a wide range of Industrial Automation, Transportation, IIoT automation solutions, products and services. Partnering with major OEMs and other leading companies to develop products and solutions, Pyramid Solutions provides the highest-level functionality for our clients. For additional information, visit PyramidSolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Dayna Carlin

(248) 549-1200

SOURCE Pyramid Solutions, Inc.