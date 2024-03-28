NetSuite Helps Connect AI-Powered Insights Across Multiple Businesses

New NetSuite Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector enables organizations that manage business portfolios to centralize data, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve decision-making

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect -- To help organizations with multiple businesses expand insights across their entire portfolio, Oracle NetSuite today announced the launch of NetSuite Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector. The new connector enables customers to reduce costs and improve decision-making by consolidating data from multiple NetSuite instances into a single NetSuite Analytics Warehouse environment and improving the accuracy and speed of insights.

"Private equity firms, holding and parent companies, and franchisors often struggle to consolidate data and derive meaningful insights from the portfolio of businesses they oversee. In many cases, workarounds are time-consuming, error prone, and expensive," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector, customers with multiple NetSuite instances can efficiently centralize data, leverage industry-leading AI and analytics to quickly spot patterns, and gain insights from across their portfolio of businesses to accelerate growth."

Built on the Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is the first and only AI-enabled, prebuilt cloud data warehouse and analytics solution for NetSuite. With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector, organizations can consolidate data, simplify data management, access current analytics, and improve the accuracy of insights. This enables customers that manage a portfolio of different businesses to:

Reduce costs: Helps organizations reduce the cost and complexity of additional software licenses by connecting data from multiple NetSuite instances for efficient access to accurate business intelligence.

Helps organizations reduce the cost and complexity of additional software licenses by connecting data from multiple NetSuite instances for efficient access to accurate business intelligence. Expand insights: Helps organizations understand how well portfolio investments meet financial objectives and tolerate risk with features like chart narratives, pattern recognition, and anomaly detection. With a single view across their portfolio, organizations can identify new revenue streams and accurately forecast growth by leveraging predictive analytics using the built-in AI and machine learning capabilities.

Helps organizations understand how well portfolio investments meet financial objectives and tolerate risk with features like chart narratives, pattern recognition, and anomaly detection. With a single view across their portfolio, organizations can identify new revenue streams and accurately forecast growth by leveraging predictive analytics using the built-in AI and machine learning capabilities. Enhance decision-making: Enables organizations to leverage their consolidated data to identify issues and quickly respond to opportunities using the collection of interactive dashboards, visualizations, and key metrics.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 37,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

