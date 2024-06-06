Netsurit Expands US Presence with the addition of Avaunt Technologies, Launching its Presence as a Leading Managed Service Provider in the Pacific Northwest.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, announced its addition of Avaunt Technologies, Inc., a leading MSP company offering top-tier technical services to small and medium businesses throughout Washington. Avaunt is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, and brings a strong team of experienced and culturally aligned leaders with extensive experience to the Netsurit family. The addition of Avaunt is part of Netsurit's continuing US market expansion strategy, expanding its footprint on the West Coast.

Netsurit Acquires Avaunt Technologies, Inc.

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit has reached over $50 million in revenue with nearly 70% recurring revenue in 2023. Founded in 1989 by Steve Seroshek, Avaunt has established itself as a leading provider of IT solutions in Washington state, committed to ensuring businesses have the most reliable and professional IT service in the Pacific Northwest. The addition of Avaunt strengthens Netsurit's position and enhances its capabilities in the managed service sector. It is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion.

"We are very excited to have Steve and the Avaunt team join the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit. "We know we will learn a lot from the Avaunt leadership team and its people. This addition enhances our ability to provide world-class managed services to clients across the Pacific Northwest, adding expertise that will benefit both of our customer bases."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Netsurit family and collaborate with like-minded leaders," said Steve Seroshek, President of Avaunt Technologies, "this combination significantly increases resources and brings a wealth of expertise from Netsurit. It will greatly enrich our service offerings, allowing us to provide our customers with a broader range of high-quality. We look forward to joining Netsurit on its path to exponential growth as it continues to expand and scale across the country."

Netsurit holds five Microsoft Solution Partner designations and is on a mission to continue developing and strengthening its Microsoft partnership to empower its clients and support business success.

For more information, visit www.netsurit.com.

About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global company that provides managed services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top-managed service providers since 2009.

CONTACT: Jolandi Marais, [email protected]

SOURCE Netsurit