Netsurit Acquires Real Time Consultants, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit , a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, today announced its full acquisition of Real Time Consultants, Inc., a leading MSP based in New Jersey and servicing the New York Metro area. The acquisition of Real Time Consultants, Inc. is part of Netsurit's US market expansion and will provide the company with a strong presence in New Jersey.

Recognized as top managed service provider globally, Netsurit is on track to achieve $30 million in revenue and over 65 percent in annuity this year. The acquisition of Real Time Consultants, Inc is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion, following the acquisition of Cyber City earlier this year. Real Time brings over 20 years of history and a strong team with experienced and culturally-aligned leaders into the Netsurit fold. This expansion advances Netsurit's goal to support the dreams of "One Million Doers'' by 2025 through a two-pronged growth strategy that combines targeted marketing and acquisition.

"We are very excited to have the Real Time team and customers joining the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. "We know we will learn a lot from the Real Time leadership team and their people. Working together we will cherish the long standing customer relationships Real Time has built over the years."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Netsurit," said John Iaccarino, CEO, Real Time Consultants, Inc. "Our current customer base will benefit from their industry experience and knowledge base and as a company, we're looking forward to working with leaders who share our same vision."

Netsurit has 13 Gold Microsoft competencies , including Cloud Productivity and Security, as well as four advanced specializations including the coveted Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization , Threat Protection Advanced Specialization and Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialisation. The company continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients.

"We are thrilled to have Real Time join the Netsurit Family and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to further expand our US operation," said Brian Cooper, Group Managing Director, Netsurit. "We resonate strongly with their culture and values, as they do with ours. This expansion gives us significantly more depth from a resource and Technical IP perspective.

Netsurit will continue its expansion in 2021 with the release of the second version of the company's highly successful Netsurit Productivity Monitor tool as well as a new SaaS offering scheduled for the second half of 2021. For more information, visit www.netsurit.com .

About Netsurit:

Established in 1995 and with headquarters in Johannesburg and New York, Netsurit is a global company that provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top Managed Service Providers since 2009.

SOURCE Netsurit

