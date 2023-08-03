Netsurit Acquires Vital I/O

News provided by

Netsurit

03 Aug, 2023, 10:44 ET

Netsurit Expands US Presence with Acquisition of Vital I/O, Strengthening its Position as a Leading Managed Service Provider in the Northeast

 NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit , a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, today announced its acquisition of Vital I/O, Inc., a leading MSP company providing flexible, scalable IT managed and cloud services. Vital I/O is headquartered in Maine and brings a strong team of experienced and culturally-aligned leaders with over 20 years of experience into the Netsurit family. The acquisition of Vital I/O is part of Netsurit's continuing US market expansion and will extend its reach across the Northeast, providing the company with a strong presence in the New England area.

Continue Reading
Netsurit Acquires Vital I/O
Netsurit Acquires Vital I/O

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit has reached over $35 million in revenue with close to 70% recurring revenue in 2022. The acquisition of Vital I/O strengthens Netsurit's position and enhances its capabilities in the managed service sector. It is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion.

"We are very excited to have Fred, Tara, and their team join the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. "We know we will learn a lot from the Vital I/O leadership team and their people. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide world-class managed services to clients across the Northeast."

"We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Netsurit family and working with leaders who share our vision," said Fred Masciangelo, Principal, Vital I/O. "This expansion provides a significant increase in resources and depth of knowledge provided by Netsurit that will greatly benefit our customer base, enabling us to offer a greater range of world-class solutions." Tara Carpenter, Principal, Vital I/O, echoed this sentiment by saying, "we are looking forward to better meeting the diverse needs of our customers and combining our decades of experience with Netsurit's expertise."

Netsurit holds four Solution Partner designations with Microsoft, and seven Advanced Specializations, including the coveted Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. The company continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients.

For more information, visitwww.netsurit.com.

About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global company that provides managed services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top-managed service providers since 2009.

SOURCE Netsurit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.