Netsurit and Cyber City Join Forces

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit , a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, today announced its acquisition of Cyber City , a leading cloud services and cybersecurity MSP in New York City. The acquisition of Cyber City is part of Netsurit's US market expansion. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Recognized globally as a top 100 managed service provider for over a decade, Netsurit is on track to achieve $30 million in revenue and over 65 percent in annuity this year. The acquisition of Cyber City is a natural next step for the two companies, which were both founded by a group of friends in the 1990s. This expansion advances Netsurit's goal to support the dreams of "One Million Doers" by 2025 through a two-pronged growth strategy that combines targeted marketing and acquisition.

"Our acquisition of Cyber City is part of growing our critical mass and most importantly our team in New York. Cyber City has great people and Dean Lentz is a strong addition to our leadership team," said Netsurit CEO Orrin Klopper. "Through joining forces, we're able to provide world-class managed services to a greater number of clients on both sides of the Atlantic".

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Netsurit family," said Dean Lentz, Cyber City Partner and CEO. "With this expansion, we realize an increase in resources and depth of knowledge that will benefit our distinguished customer base here in the States."

"We are unbelievably excited to have embarked on this journey with Cyber City and are incredibly grateful for the opportunity it has afforded us to continue to grow our US operation in line with our Strategy, Vision, and overall Purpose," said Brian Cooper, Netsurit's Group Managing Director. "Dean Lentz and his team are without doubt 'our kind of people' and are an awesome addition to the Netsurit family. We will most certainly be 'Stronger Together."

Netsurit has 13 Gold Microsoft competencies , including Cloud Productivity and Security, as well as two advanced specializations including the coveted Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization , and Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. The company continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients.

Netsurit will continue its expansion in 2021 with the release of the second version of the company's highly successful Netsurit Productivity Monitor tool as well as a new SaaS offering scheduled for Q3 2021. For more information, visit www.netsurit.com .

About Netsurit:

Established in 1995 and with headquarters in Johannesburg and New York, Netsurit is a global company that provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top Managed Service Providers since 2009.

