Netsurit Climbs 982 Spots on America’s Fastest-Growing Companies List

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, a global leader in Managed IT Services, today proudly announced its rise to No. 305 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit, expressed immense pride and gratitude for the achievement, "We are humbled and proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for a third time. This recognition is thanks to our leadership team, customers and partners, and all our people for living our purpose of Supporting the Dreams of the Doers. Their dedication and hard work make this possible."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global leader in IT solutions, providing comprehensive managed services, cybersecurity, AI capabilities, and strategic insights for organizations of all sizes.

For 27 years, Netsurit has helped more than 600 businesses navigate the complexities of the modern workplace by ensuring critical applications and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient.

