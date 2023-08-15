Netsurit ranks as one of America's fastest-growing private companies in the prestigious Inc. 5000

Netsurit

15 Aug, 2023

Celebrating Growth of its Innovative Digital Transformation Solutions, Netsurit's Recognition in the 2023 Inc. 5000 List Marks a Milestone of Continued Success and Leadership in the Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today revealed that Netsurit – a leading global IT and Digital Transformation managed service provider – ranks No. 1287 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second appearance on the list for Netsurit, following their debut in 2022.

This landmark accomplishment reflects Netsurit's commitment to innovation, customer service, and robust growth within the highly competitive managed services sector. The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc., evaluates companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Netsurit's inclusion in the list solidifies its reputation as a market leader and a symbol of entrepreneurial success.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Netsurit's CEO, Orrin Klopper, expressed immense pride in the achievement, "We are both humbled and proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 list again. This recognition is thanks to our leadership team and all our people for living our purpose of Supporting the Dreams of the Doers. Our BHAG is to be one of the best-in-class MSP platforms in the country, and recognition like this confirms we are heading in the right direction."

Since its inception, Netsurit has always aspired to add real value to their customers, taking over the complexity of managing its technology and enabling their customers to focus on their goals and dreams. They achieve this through core managed services, managed security services, and their first-to-market Innovate managed service.

About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider for organizations battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise. Netsurit ensures your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient and helps drive business excellence through digital innovation and transformation.

Contact:
Jolandi Marais 
[email protected]

SOURCE Netsurit

