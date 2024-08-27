Netsurit Secures Debt Financing from Sunflower Bank

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, a leading managed service provider (MSP) in New York, has announced its recently closed debt financing transaction with Sunflower Bank. This financing collaboration strengthens Netsurit's position to support its acquisitive growth strategy. Q Advisors, a leading global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Netsurit in this transaction.

Netsurit has completed seven acquisitions since 2021, with each offering strong synergies, expansion into new US markets, and technical expertise. This newly completed debt package with Sunflower will allow Netsurit to explore additional acquisitions in the managed services space.

Netsurit provides comprehensive IT solutions, including cloud migration, cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, and innovative digital transformation services. Netsurit has offices in the US and South Africa and has been recognized as one of the world's top-performing MSPs by Channel Futures and CRN.

Sunflower Bank is a regional bank that offers a full range of financial products and services for personal, business, and commercial customers. The bank executes a national technology-focused sector strategy backed by a full-service suite of traditional banking and risk management products.

About Netsurit

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global leader in IT solutions, providing comprehensive managed services, cybersecurity, AI capabilities, and strategic insights for organizations of all sizes. For 27 years, Netsurit has helped more than 600 businesses navigate the complexities of the modern workplace by ensuring critical applications and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient.

About Sunflower Bank

A regional bank with a commercial focus, Sunflower Bank delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. With $8.0 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, locations across five states, and headquarters in Dallas, TX, Sunflower Bank provides a full range of banking services including personal, small business, commercial, wealth management, credit cards, home loans, and more to the communities it serves. More information is available at SunflowerBank.com.

The Netsurit client relationship is managed by the Sunflower Bank Technology, Media & Telecommunications lending group headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Sunflower Bank manages and executes on full banking relationships for national middle market technology, media and telecommunications companies. More information at www.sunflowerbank.com.

About Q Advisors

Q Advisors was formed in 2001 as a leading global investment bank serving public and private companies, PE firms, entrepreneurs and large multinationals in the telecom, media, and technology (TMT) sectors. Our team of 30 professionals, located in Denver and Munich, possess an extensive global reach, while also providing the personalized service of a boutique advisory firm. We are uniquely suited as a long-term partner in navigating a path to dynamic financial and strategic growth as we work to bring our clients best-in-class, independent advice by combining a level of commitment, operational understanding, and industry knowledge that is unmatched in the investment banking industry. More information at www.qllc.com.

