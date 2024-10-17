Netsurit welcomes Dr. Alex Heublein as President of Culture and Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, a leading global IT and Digital Transformation managed service provider, announced the appointment of Dr. Alex Heublein as the new President of Culture and Innovation. Dr. Heublein brings a wealth of experience in driving digital transformation and fostering innovative cultures within global organizations.

With an impressive IT and business leadership background, Dr. Heublein has been instrumental in developing Cloud and SaaS-based solutions for some of the world's most progressive companies. His expertise in building cohesive, motivated global teams and driving cross-organizational collaboration has consistently delivered outstanding business results.

Over Dr. Heublein's 30+ year career, he has held many senior executive positions, including President, COO, CRO, and CTO for a wide variety of companies, including HP, Oracle, Red Hat, and Adaptigent. "I am thrilled to be joining Netsurit, a company with an amazing history, culture, and people, as we bring new solutions to market to help our customers innovate and grow in unprecedented ways.", Dr. Heublein said.

Brian Cooper, Group President of Netsurit, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Heublein's appointment: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Alex Heublein to our team. Alex's leadership will be pivotal in our continued pursuit of excellence and in shaping a culture that thrives on innovation."

Dr. Heublein is expected to play a crucial role in leading Netsurit into a new era of growth, leveraging his extensive experience and visionary approach to drive the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen its position as a leader in the IT industry.

About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global leader in IT solutions, providing comprehensive Managed Services, Cybersecurity, AI capabilities, and strategic insights for organizations of all sizes.

For 27 years, Netsurit has helped more than 600 businesses navigate the complexities of the modern workplace by ensuring critical applications and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient.

Media Contact: Jolandi Marais | [email protected]

SOURCE Netsurit