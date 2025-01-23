NettyWorth Launches AI-Powered Loan Protocol with $124M Wallet Value, Unlocking Liquidity for NFTs and RWAs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NettyWorth, the first AI-powered loan protocol for NFTs and Real-World Assets (RWAs), is reshaping decentralized lending with its official launch, achieving $124M in connected wallet value.

Currently in Beta, NettyWorth offers innovative tools that combine AI and blockchain technology to simplify access to liquidity. The protocol bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi), unlocking the untapped potential of NFTs and RWAs.

Backed by Blockchain Founders Fund, London Real Ventures, Republic, Trive Digital, and Acacia Digital, NettyWorth is transforming the lending market with its cutting-edge technologies, including the NettyScore Credit System and AI-DeFi Agents.

"Reaching $124M in connected wallet value is a testament to the trust and utility our protocol provides to the community. We're dedicated to creating innovative solutions that make access to capital easier across the DeFi ecosystem, with a vision to have $500M in connected wallet value by 2026," said July Grullon, CEO of NettyWorth.

"NettyWorth is addressing real gaps in the market, unlocking liquidity for underutilized assets, and making DeFi more accessible. This milestone further demonstrates the team's ability to deliver and scale impactful innovation," added Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.

NettyWorth Unveils Key Technologies Transforming Decentralized Lending

AI- DeFi Agents: Automates borrowing and lending, delivering secure, efficient, and scalable DeFi solutions.

Agents: Automates borrowing and lending, delivering secure, efficient, and scalable solutions. NettyScore Credit System: A Web3 credit score that evaluates borrowers' creditworthiness based on their on-chain loan history, creating trust and transparency.

API/SDK Integration: Enabling dApps to create loan marketplaces for NFTs and RWAs, expanding liquidity opportunities across ecosystems.

The $124M milestone showcases the protocol's success in addressing gaps in the DeFi lending market with scalable, efficient, and transparent solutions. As NettyWorth grows, it remains committed to providing users with tools to unlock and maximize the value of their assets.

About NettyWorth

NettyWorth is the foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based loans, connecting borrowers and lenders for both NFTs and RWAs. With an ecosystem of AI-DeFi agents, credit scoring, and liquidity solutions, NettyWorth is driving innovation in decentralized finance.

For more information, contact:

Alcides Aguasvivas

COO, NettyWorth

Email: [email protected]

+1-201-697-7626

Website: www.nettyworth. io

SOURCE Nettyworth