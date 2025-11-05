NetVendor secures majority investment from Five Arrows to drive next phase of growth

TUALATIN, Ore. and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVendor, a leading provider of vendor compliance management software for the multi-family and commercial real estate industries, today announced a majority investment from Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, to drive the company's next phase of growth. Greenridge Growth Partners will retain a minority stake. NetVendor, a leading provider of vendor compliance management software for the multi-family and commercial real estate industries, today announced a majority investment from Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, to drive the company's next phase of growth. Greenridge Growth Partners will retain a minority stake.

Five Arrows Makes a Strategic Investment in NetVendor

Founded in 2009, NetVendor partners with property management companies (PMCs) to simplify vendor credentialing and compliance. The company's platform automates the collection, verification, and management of critical vendor documentation – including insurance certificates, licenses, tax forms, and background checks – helping property managers reduce risk, improve efficiency, and build trusted vendor relationships.

Five Arrows, through its lower middle-market growth strategy, aims to support NetVendor with its continued product innovation, including integrating AI to deliver greater value to property managers and their vendor networks, as well as expansion into new markets and geographies. This follows a number of other North American software investments made by Five Arrows over the last 18 months, including KEV Group, Springbrook, Rimes, and Everway.

Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor, said:

"Partnering with Five Arrows marks an exciting new chapter for NetVendor. Their deep expertise in scaling software companies will help us accelerate product innovation and expand our reach, while staying focused on our mission: helping property managers simplify compliance, reduce risk, and build lasting vendor relationships."

Steve Marks, Managing Director at Five Arrows, commented:

"NetVendor has built a mission-critical platform that addresses a core challenge in the property management industry. We believe the company is exceptionally well-positioned to continue its strong growth through innovation, expansion, and strategic acquisitions. We are thrilled to partner with Dave and the team to support the next phase of this journey."

Ben Moss, Managing Partner of Greenridge, noted:

"It has been a privilege to partner with Dave and the entire NetVendor team over the past four years. Together, we built a market-leading platform by expanding the leadership team, strengthening go-to-market capabilities, and accelerating product innovation. We are incredibly proud of this team's accomplishments and look forward to supporting them alongside Five Arrows in this next chapter."

Transaction Advisors

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to NetVendor. Harris Williams advised Five Arrows. Queen Saenz + Schutz served as legal counsel to NetVendor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to Five Arrows. Manulife arranged the credit facility.

About NetVendor:

NetVendor is a leading provider of vendor compliance management software for property management companies (PMCs) across the multi-family and commercial real estate industries. Its platform automates the vendor onboarding and compliance process, helping PMCs collect, track, and manage critical vendor credentials to mitigate risk and streamline operations. By ensuring vendors meet all compliance requirements, NetVendor enables property managers to protect their assets, reduce liability, and improve efficiency. Visit www.netvendor.com to learn more.

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has over €30 billion in assets under management1, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Luxembourg.

With over €11 billion of assets under management1, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology–enabled business services, and healthcare.

For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity/

Five Arrows Managers (USA) LLC is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Five Arrows Managers (USA) LLC, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives is available upon request.

1 As of September 2025

SOURCE NetVendor LLC