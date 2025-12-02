Netverge Receives 2025 Generative AI Product of the Year Award

Netverge Recognized for Industry Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netverge announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Netverge as a recipient of a 2025 Product of the Year Award by Generative AI Expo.

Netverge represents the shift from reactive support to intelligent operations, says Jim Gurol, CEO of Netverge. "We utilize Generative and Agentic AI to autonomously triage events and draft resolutions before a human ever touches a ticket. This recognition confirms that the future of network management isn't about more data, it's about having an intelligent platform that understands your network as well as you do."

"I am honored to recognize Netverge with a 2025 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Netverge has proven demonstrated excellence in leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and improve efficiency," Tehrani added.

About Netverge



Netverge is a next-generation network intelligence platform designed to modernize how organizations manage, monitor, and secure their infrastructure. Built on cutting-edge Generative and Agentic AI, Netverge autonomously detects, analyzes, and resolves network events before they impact operations. The platform transforms traditional support models by delivering proactive insights, automated remediation, and end-to-end visibility across complex environments.

Netverge partners with enterprises, service providers, and IT teams looking to reduce noise, accelerate response times, and unlock a more resilient and self-optimizing network. With Netverge, organizations gain an intelligent operations layer that scales effortlessly, eliminates manual bottlenecks, and keeps teams focused on high-value work instead of repetitive troubleshooting. Learn more at netverge.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About TMC



TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, FutureofWork, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Netverge Contact:

Abbigail Arriaga

Manager, Netverge

(888)-263-8188

[email protected]

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

[email protected]

SOURCE Netverge