NetVirta Launches Business Intelligence Portal to complete Verifyt® 3D Body Scanning and Fit Solution

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVirta, creator of Verifyt®, the world's only app that includes both 3D foot and full body scanning with close to medical precision, announces the release of their Business Intelligence Portal (BI Portal). Designed to help NetVirta's partnering brands maximize the value of customer body data captured by the Verifyt®'s app, the BI Portal hosts a range of features. These features include the ability to aggregate customer body data, visualize 3D body models and measurements, and gain insights from body analytics. When you consider the Verifyt® app's compatibility with smartphones worldwide, combined with the Verifyt® BI Portal, there has never been a more scalable way to aggregate and analyze human body data, which is critical to improve fit in apparel, footwear, intimates, and sports equipment industries.

Together the Verifyt® app, BI Portal, and Web Widget offer brands the complete 3D body scanning solution to support size recommendations and custom-fit product creation. The solution's also been made available for brands of all sizes. The Starter, Premium, and Enterprise Verifyt® plans that NetVirta offers are devised to support brands trying out the solution, small-and-medium sized brands with additional needs, as well as larger brands or those with custom requirements.

"Accurate size recommendations are the first step in solving ecommerce's high return rates. With the BI Portal, brands can now aggregate body data of their actual customer base, and not have to rely on anthropometric study from 10 years ago, which allows them to adjust their sizing standards, design better fitting products, and optimize inventory planning," says Jeff Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of NetVirta.

Within the BI Portal, brands can filter customers' body data based on demographic information including age, gender, and geographic location. Brands in the apparel industry, for example, can leverage this data to improve tech pack dimensions or create custom-fit clothing by exporting 3D body models into 3D fashion design software. Footwear brands on the other hand can leverage aggregated foot data to confirm or correct the shape of their lasts, which their shoes fit is predicated upon. Accumulated body data can also enable fashion retail aspirations including on-demand manufacturing and AR virtual try-on experiences.

For brands that offer custom-fit products, the Verifyt® BI Portal vastly expands their ability to reach new customers, given consumers around the world can use the Verifyt® app to seamlessly capture and share their body data . With 150+ body measurement extractions soon to be available, and the capacity to add new ones, NetVirta satisfies the needs of brands with a wide range of requirements

ABOUT NETVIRTA

NetVirta is the world's leading provider of smartphone 3D body scanning technology, helping brands reduce online apparel and footwear returns by ensuring their customers receive the right fit. Already established in the medical industry, helping thousands of clinicians in 13 countries to 3D scan patients to obtain custom-fit orthoses and prostheses, NetVirta now enables apparel, footwear, and sports equipment brands to personalize the fit of their products, which will profoundly revolutionize brands' online shopping experience.

