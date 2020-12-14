NetVirta Premieres Cutting Edge Foot Scanning App

NetVirta introduced a 3D foot scanning app which can be used by skiers and snowboarders for contactless boot fitting.

This new way of contactless boot-fitting is beneficial for both the customer and the retail operator, especially during the 20'-21' ski season while Covid-19 looms over the industry. Using Verifyt®, ski rental operators such as Black Tie Ski Rental Delivery will improve their operations through an improved boot fitting process and mitigate health risks to their customers and employees by preventing breakdowns in social distancing.

"At Black Tie we are incredibly excited to have partnered with NetVirta to make their Verifyt app available to our guests. They "game changing" technology will change how we fit ski boots forever!" – Ian Prichard, Co-Founder and President of Black Tie Skis.

Starting on Monday Dec 14th, Black Tie will begin using this app to scan customers in the following ski resort locations: Aspen, Banff, Big Sky, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Jackson Hole, Mammoth, North Tahoe, Park City, South Tahoe, Steamboat, Sun Valley, Telluride, Vail/BC, Whistler, and Winter Park.

As more ski shops and brands adopt Verifyt worldwide, consumers will be able to rent equipment and avoid the dreaded rental shop experience. No more waiting in lines at crowded shops to get measured and fit for boots. Verifyt® offers skiers and snowboarders an easy yet revolutionary way to get fit for equipment.

Download the Verifyt® app from the Apple App Store here

Download the Verifyt® app from the Google Play Store here

About

NetVirta

NetVirta is NetVirta® is a smartphone-based 3D body scanning technology company who works with brands from a variety of industries, including medical, apparel, footwear, and sports equipment, to help brands improve their customer experience and personalize the fit of their products.

Contact information:

Lexi Gill – Manager, Business Development

[email protected]

Black Tie

Created in 2002 out of a single-car garage, Black Tie Ski Rental Delivery is North America's first ski rental delivery service. Nearly two decades later, the company continues to lead the industry in customer service, equipment variety and local knowledge. Black Tie operates 16 locations, serving 41 of the continent's best resorts. Black Tie's proven formula — premium, hand-selected equipment delivered to your doorstep and custom fit when it's most convenient for you — allows for a hassle-free, seamless and safe equipment rental experience. With myriad five-star reviews from happy customers as proof, Black Tie's unparalleled customer service and personalized attention continues to impress guests, lodging partners, and national tour operators alike.

Contact Information:

Ian Prichard – Co-Founder/President

[email protected]

