NetVirta To Unveil World's First Precision 3D Body Scanning App To Solve Fashion's Fit Problem

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After working behind the scenes with several major fashion brands to perfect its solution, NetVirta announces the worlds' first consumer-facing 3D scanning app with close-to-medical precision, called Verifyt® to be released in May. Already the medical industry's established leader in smartphone 3D body scanning, NetVirta expands the application of its technology to apparel and footwear markets, helping brands reduce online returns, increase conversions, and hyper-personalize the consumer shopping experience.

The Verifyt® solution enables at-home consumers to create and share precision 3D models of themselves with brands to receive personalized size recommendations. A sleek user interface and intuitive tutorial experience make the app futuristic and user-friendly. It will be available on iOS and Android devices and will not require the depth camera, which is only available on the latest smartphone models, making it available for the masses.

Developed by researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), NetVirta's inaugural scanning app, CurveCapture®, entered the medical market in 2013 and achieved FDA Class II clearance by virtue of its unprecedented accuracy, and remains the world's only FDA cleared smartphone technology for 3D body shape scanning today. Aside from the medical industry, NetVirta also enables the sports equipment industry to provide custom-fit gear to athletes, including NFL players. With an eight-year track record of success, NetVirta is uniquely positioned to support fashion brands and retail sectors.

"Accuracy is one of the most important criteria in selecting a fit-technology that reduces return rates," said Bjorn Bengtsson, Adjunct Professor at Parsons School of Fashion and a 30+ year veteran executive in the fashion industry. "I have tried many smartphone-based solutions, and the Verifyt® app is the most accurate so far. The fact that their solution has a solid history in the medical field and other industries is a clear indicator of its potential excellence in body scanning for the apparel industry."

"We strive to help the fashion industry with our proven technology platform," said Jeff Chen, founder and CEO of NetVirta. "After two years of tireless iteration to perfect our solution, with guidance from several fashion brands, we are ready to offer our solution to the industry at large. Joint announcements with several of the largest footwear and apparel brands in the USA, Europe, and Asia will be announced soon, so we envision this move as a global play," Jeff Chen added.

The Verifyt® app will impact ready-made manufacturing, custom manufacturing, online retail, and consumer audiences.

Although some forward-thinking retailers have started trialing, AI, 5G, and virtual fitting rooms to improve their shopping experience, the fit issue remains largely unsolved as the industry's average online return rates is 35%. NetVirta answers the call with a solution that provides brands an unprecedented ability to personalize the fit of their product offerings.

For ready-to-wear brands, the Verifyt® app and size recommendation engine ensures customers need only ship one size to themselves. This can help prevent bracketing, a growing practice in fashion wherein consumers ship themselves multiple sizes and return those that don't fit, which is unsustainable from a cost and waste perspective.

For custom-fit brands, Verifyt® vastly expands their ability to reach new customers. With access to a smartphone being the only requirement, consumers around the world can use the app to seamlessly capture and share their measurements with brands.

From an online shoppers' perspective, once they 3D scan themselves, they will be able to shop with size-recommendations at every brand powered by NetVirta technology.

"Our Verifyt® app provides brands an unprecedented ability to personalize the fit of their products for any consumer, anywhere. Brands that harness this technology will get ahead of the curve," assured Jeff Chen, founder of NetVirta.

ABOUT NETVIRTA

NetVirta is the world's leading provider of smartphone 3D body scanning technology, helping brands reduce online apparel and footwear returns by ensuring their customers receive the right fit. Already established in the medical industry, helping thousands of clinicians in 13 countries to 3D scan patients to obtain custom-fit orthoses and prostheses, NetVirta now enables apparel, footwear, and sports equipment brands to personalize the fit of their products, which will profoundly revolutionize brands' online shopping experience.

