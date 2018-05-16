NetVU and Vertafore Celebrate 40 Years of User Group Conference

"Insurance is all about relationships and our long-standing partnership with NetVU has created a world-class users group that is adapting and thriving in a rapidly changing industry," said Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore. "This year, we are eager to share our newest innovations that tackle the largest issues at the heart of the insurance distribution model, including solutions to strengthen the core of the business, streamline connections between carriers and agencies, and drive efficiencies at all levels of the industry."

The 2018 program boasts 187 high-impact educational sessions on various systems, roles, productivity needs, and popular integration features. Industry influencers from around the country will exhibit advanced technology and new products that put people back at the heart of insurance. Vertafore solutions are relied upon by 96 of the top 100 agencies, 80 of the top 100 carriers, and a community of over 500,000 users.

"Vertafore's integrated technology provides a solid, flexible, and secure platform that we depend on every day," said Brent Rineck, chief information officer of ABD Insurance and Financial Services.

NetVU, the Network of Vertafore Users, is a user community that connects Vertafore product users with their peers and offers a range of world-class tools and support in the areas of education, networking, and advocacy. The organization boasts over 40 chapters nationwide, including virtual communities for products like RiskMatch® and QQCatalyst®.

"We are simply delighted to come back to where it all started 40 years ago in Atlanta. What started with just a few dozen people has grown into one of the largest insurance technology gatherings in the country," said Kitty Ambers, CEO of NetVU. "This year, our powerhouse team has worked closely with Vertafore leadership to arm attendees with real-world advice and best practices to drive results for their businesses."

In addition to learning about the technology advancements, conference attendees have the opportunity to participate in the annual Day of Caring. Each year, NetVU and Vertafore partner with a local charity in the location of the conference. This year, attendees will unite with MUST Ministries to serve Atlanta neighbors in need. Those desiring to give back are asked to meet at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia World Conference Center on Wednesday, May 16.

Accelerate, powered by NetVU™

What: Annual Vertafore users conference

Who: Independent agents, brokers, MGAs, MGUs, and insurance carriers

Where: Georgia World Conference Center, Atlanta, Georgia

When: May 17-19, 2018

Agenda:

Thursday, May 17 - Opening General Session featuring Amy Zupon and What's New at Vertafore

- Opening General Session featuring and What's New at Vertafore Friday, May 18 - General Session Luncheon featuring NetVU Executive Leaders and Keynote Address from J ason Dorsey of The Center for Generational Kinetics

- General Session Luncheon featuring NetVU Executive Leaders and Keynote Address from ason Dorsey of The Center for Generational Kinetics Saturday, May 19 - Educational Power Sessions

See full agenda details here.

