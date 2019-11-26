NETWAYS Selects 6WIND Turbo IPsec vRouter for Secure Managed Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that NETWAYS Managed Services GmbH, a Managed Service and Hosting Provider based in Germany, selected 6WIND's Turbo IPsec virtual routers (vRouters) to provide secure VPN services for its customers.

6WIND Turbo IPsec vRouter: Software Replaces Hardware

NETWAYS has been supporting companies for more than 20 years in the setup, monitoring, automation and management of their IT infrastructures based on open source. Its data centers cover the entire range of cloud and hosting services with guarantees for security and performance. Key to NETWAYS' selection of 6WIND Turbo IPsec vRouters were:

Routing and IPsec VPN Performance in VMs: 6WIND Turbo IPsec met NETWAYS' software performance requirement to run as a virtual machine (VM) at 5 Gbps. Future growth plans to 10 Gbps and beyond is possible with a simple license key update.

High Availability IPsec: 6WIND Turbo IPsec deployed in HA mode offers Hot Standby High Availability for seamless failover across VPN tunnels, all in software.

Cloud-Init and NETCONF/YANG APIs for Automation: NETWAYS tested Cloud-Init deployment and integration with the NETCONF/YANG-based management engine for automated orchestration.

Open Source Compatibility: NETWAYS confirmed interoperability with 6WIND Turbo IPsec running as a VM connected to an existing strongSwan endpoint VM for compatibility within its existing open source infrastructure.

"6WIND's Turbo IPsec vRouters give us the performance and high availability features needed to provide secure Internet services for our customers," said Sebastian Saemann, Head of Managed Services for NETWAYS Managed Services GmbH. "We appreciate 6WIND's APIs and open source friendly design for easy integration into our existing network, and automation."

"We are proud to provide NETWAYS with our Turbo IPsec vRouters that fulfill performance and security requirements in software," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our NETCONF/YANG-based management is well suited for customers such as NETWAYS who leverage automation for rapid growth and new services."

6WIND's vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. They include Turbo Router, Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT software packages with license options according to capacity. Built with DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for networking performance, 6WIND's vRouters scale up to 12 million packets per second per core of IP Forwarding and 18 Gigabits per second per core of IPsec. Management options include a CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based APIs for integration with third-party network management solutions.

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

About NETWAYS Managed Services GmbH

For more information, visit: https://nws.netways.de/cloud/

