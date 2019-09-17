NetWise Data Bolsters Executive Team With Industry Veteran

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetWise Data LLC, the industry-leading data and information services company making data useful for marketers, today announced the appointment of Jack Crozier as Head of Sales. Jack is a veteran of the Online News Aggregation/Delivery, Business Intelligence SaaS, and Data Services industries. He has held senior sales leadership positions, including Strategic Accounts Director with Ziff Communications, VP-Sales NewsEdge/Thomson, and Global Accounts Director with Avention/OneSource (now part of Dun & Bradsteet), among others. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to creating customer success and creative problem-solving processes to complex client situations, and has built teams and frameworks to deliver high-quality customer experiences. He holds a B.A from Virginia Tech and an M.A. from Rutgers University. He is located in the greater Washington DC/Baltimore metro area.

"Jack is a tremendous add to our company, bringing expertise and experience building enterprise-level clients to our new direct-to-brand approach. NetWise exists to make data useful for marketers who need to be able to build audiences, identify intent and target intelligently, and Jack is the perfect fit to evangelize that mission to our base of prospective clients", said Dwight Gorall, CEO of NetWise. "We've made some exciting moves lately in acquisitions, partnerships and new products, so it's great to add a leader who can lead bringing those solutions to our customers with professionalism, knowledge and passion", he added.

"I'm thrilled to be joining NetWise, the company is exploding with innovation, talented people, and opportunity…and I am excited to help our clients upgrade the intelligence, timeliness, and accuracy of their marketing and sales outreach programs", said Jack Crozier upon appointment to his position as Head of Sales. "NetWise is at the cutting edge of an explosion in the use of refined data to drive efficiency in sales and marketing, and I am looking forward to leading a team of knowledgeable evangelists to help our clients succeed", he added.

This appointment comes on the heels of several other announcements from NetWise, including the acquisition of WhoToo, the launch of the SmartIntent solution in partnership with Bombora, the relaunch of the company's website, and the roll-out of the customer-influenced 'Smart' product suite from NetWise. The company now has the data, experience, market reach and people to propel its growth and make data useful for marketers everywhere.

About NetWise

NetWise provides the technology and services needed to put data into action. Put simply, we make data useful. Our proprietary technology unites, shapes, and enriches data from a diverse range of sources - including our client's own internal data - to create a reliable, ever-updated, single-source of truth for market outreach which can be activated on nearly any marketing platform or channel. NetWise was founded on the belief that alternative data sources provide tremendous value to businesses that use information products to increase revenue or decrease expenses. Our founder and CEO, W. Dwight Gorall, set out to build a different kind of information services company—one that would use world-class technology and non-traditional data sets to deliver unique data products for omni-channel marketing. In May 2011, NetWise opened its doors and has remained dedicated to the mission of using data science to create usable insights and audiences for its customers ever since.

