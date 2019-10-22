NetWise Earns Independent Privacy Compliance and Quality Certification for Their Data Products and Systems Architecture

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetWise, an industry-leading data and information services company making data useful for marketers, announced it has achieved independent system certification to the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Data Best Practices from BPA Worldwide's iCompli Technology Assurance division.

The certification of NetWise included reviews of platform architecture, data collection, data filtering, measurement and reporting, data segment testing, data protection and privacy, access control, physical and environmental controls, and disclosures and definitions. According to the IAB, the goals of the Data Best Practices are to help the industry by providing a guide to best practices in data stewardship and to lay the foundation for productive and ongoing conversations regarding best practices for our industry.

"We've worked hard at NetWise to build systems our customers can rely on, products they can trust, and policies that protect the integrity of our relationships and our industry," said NetWise Chief Technology Officer, T. Brian Jones. "We chose to work with BPA to make public all the investments NetWise has made to be a world-class technology company. Our customers and partners know that NetWise executes with efficiency, accuracy, and transparency."

"NetWise has made significant investments in privacy compliance and data protection, including subjecting the full scope of their data products and systems architecture to independent, third-party review," said Richard Murphy, Executive Vice President, Technology Assurance at BPA. "The industry is calling for greater data quality and accountability and the NetWise team has answered that call. We applaud NetWise's commitment to quality and transparency."

About NetWise. NetWise provides the technology and services needed to put data into action. Put simply, we make data useful. Our proprietary technology unites, shapes, and enriches data from a diverse range of sources - including our client's own internal data - to create a reliable, ever-updated, single-source of truth for market outreach which can be activated on nearly any marketing platform or channel. NetWise was founded on the belief that alternative data sources provide tremendous value to businesses that use information products to increase revenue or decrease expenses.

About BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 80+ years as a not-for profit assurance service provider, BPA was originally created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Today, in addition to auditing audience claims, through its BPA iCompli Tech Assurance service, BPA verifies compliance to defined government, industry, and organizational standards as well as adherence to privacy, data protection and sustainability guidelines and best practices. Performing nearly 2,600 annual audits of media channels in over 20 countries, BPA is a trusted resource for compliance and assurance services.

