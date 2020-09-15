Network Access Control Market (NAC) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 3,631.92 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Network Access Control Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), by Industry (Aerospace & Defence, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Others) - Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports. The Global Network Access Control Market size is expected to grow from USD 2,123.88 Million in 2019 to USD 3,631.92 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.35%.

The major factor driving the Network Access Control Market size is the growing security concerns and network breaches by unauthorized users.

NAC has become an important part of the security value chain as it mitigates and handles the risks to organizations and their network environment.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Network Access Control Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-0A290/The_Global_Network_Access_Control

TRENDS INFLUENCING NETWORK ACCESS CONTROL MARKET SIZE

NAC software is commonly used in the sectors of BFSI and Government. Increased emphasis in these sectors on web-based business services is anticipated to fuel the Network Access Control Market size. Government agencies have stringent security standards and invest in Network Access Control technologies to detect unauthorized networks and computer connexions.

Other factors contributing to Network Access Control Market size growth include the increasing trend of bringing your device (BYOD), the internet of things (IoT), cloud-based services, and machine to machine networks. The number and complexity of endpoint devices are increasing exponentially. Network access control is built into security systems to enhance the effectiveness of NAC and Network perimeter defenses.

The Zero Trust Network (ZTN) is one idea that is gaining traction. Centered on the fundamental concept of never trust, always verify, ZTN is a general approach for leveraging various security technologies to allow enforcement of perimeters and strict access controls. NAC is ZTN 's fundamental technology. To achieve a ZTN, NAC orchestrates and incorporates a number of network and safety infrastructures. This increasing adoption of ZTN is expected to drive the Network Access Control Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-0A290/the-global-network-access-control

NETWORK ACCESS CONTROL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Network Access Control Market share during the forecast period. Resolving network security issues by offering customers integrated software and hardware solutions has boosted the region's growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile, social, and cloud technologies.

Based on Geography, the Network Access Control Market studied across

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-0A290/The_Global_Network_Access_Control

NETWORK ACCESS CONTROL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Component, the Network Access Control Market studied across

Hardware

Software

Based on Deployment, the Network Access Control Market studied across

Based on Industry, the Network Access Control Market studied across

Aerospace & Defence,

BFSI,

Healthcare,

IT & Telecom.

Key Companies:

Access Layers Ltd.,

Auconet, Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Extreme Networks, Inc.,

Forescout Technologies, Inc.,

Impulse Point, LLC,

Pulse Secure, LLC.,

Sophos Group PLC,

Trustwave Holdings.

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Network Access Control Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Network Access Control Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Network Access Control Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Network Access Control Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Network Access Control Market?

What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Network Access Control Market?

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-0A290&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-0A290&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

Network Security Software Market

The Global Network Security Software Market is expected to grow from USD 12,243.45 Million in 2019 to USD 24,011.87 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.88%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-4B301/the-global-network-security-software

Cloud Network Security Software Market

The global Cloud Network Security Software market size is projected to reach USD 3713 Million by 2026, from USD 3008.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-23J1611/global-cloud-network-security-software

Network Access Control Software Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0B317/network-access-control-software

Network Access Control (NAC) Solutions Market

View Full Report: http://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-27E2458/covid-19-impact-on-global-network-access-control-nac-solutions

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports