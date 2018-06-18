Network Access Control Market To Register 30.2% CAGR, to Reach $4.39 Billion By 2022 | Million Insights

Extensive adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) networks and Internet-of-Things (IoT) has added significantly in upholding the industry prospects. It is capable of efficiently facilitating the changing enterprise network and regulatory scenario. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend plays a major role in accelerating the demand for Network Access Control solutions. Improved ease of deployment, reduced system complexity and enhanced effectiveness of these products has further steered the market growth. Improvements in technological proliferation, Network Access Control platforms, endpoint visibility remediation along with configuration assessment have resulted in market expansion. In an attempt to improve the efficacy of perimeter network defenses, Network Access Control is being widely implemented into security platforms.

NAC software is used in BFSI and government sectors. Regulatory compliance requirements such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (COBIT) are forcing organizations to adopt the network access control solutions. Growing emphasis on web-based business services in these sectors is expected to compel growth over the review period. To satisfy the strict security requirements, government agencies often invest in Network Access Control solutions to filter unauthorized networks and device connections. These services ensure continued businesses while managing security threats. Risk management efforts and endpoint intelligence have been accentuated to a great extent in financial institutions, SMBs units and IT enterprises. It has consequently propelled demand for Network Access Control products and has led to market growth. However, the market is expected to witness slowdown in growth due to lack of scalability among the products.

The services have been classified into training, integration, professional services and support, & maintenance. Network access abilities are enhanced by utilizing integration services that provide various services including content caching, intrusion prevention and video conferencing simultaneously. In 2014, the integration services sector constituted for over 47% of the total market and is anticipated to be leading services segment over the forecast period. The support, maintenance and training segment is anticipated to have a steady growth gaining momentum over the forecast period on account of constant requirement for accomplished and skillful professionals that enable in troubleshooting, managing and selling video, installing, data networks and voice handling.

The Network Access Control market, based on the type, has been categorized into two types; software and hardware. The software segment contributed to approximately 42.0% of the total market revenue in 2014. It is projected to exceed 45% by 2022 owing to the growing demand for software solutions on account of increasing malware attacks and cybercrime rate.

On the other, the hardware segment constituted nearly 58% of the total market revenue in 2014 and is anticipated to be the primary solution vertical from 2015 to 2022. This segment comprises of gateway routers, Small Form-Factor Pluggable trans-receiver modules (SFP) and Network Access Servers (NAS). The gateways consist of multi-homing VPN security gateways and Unified Threat Management content security gateways (UTM) that offer secure network connections. Users are provided with internet access post authentication through an independent service providers (ISP) facilitated by NAS.

Based on the end-use, these solutions have been segmented into the government, BFSI, academia, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications and IT. The other segment includes transportation, media and entertainment, and retail. In 2014, the BFSI sector is anticipated to be the leading end-user over the forecast period which constituted for nearly 29% of the total revenue. The rising need for carrying out safe and protected transactions has impelled banks and financial institutions to make use of network security solutions. Government institutions are prospective targets for hackers in order to gain political gains and important information. These solutions have helped governmental organizations in curbing data theft activities and safeguarding confidential files from hackers.

The healthcare units largely utilize these solutions and there is a high demand for these solutions in this sector. It aids in keeping patient data by proactive and tactical prevention from unauthorized users, vulnerable systems, and compromised endpoints. Availability of various end-users such as guests and contractors in addition to regular users provide easy and effective access to Network Control and also address supervisory compliance needs. It performs as a comprehensive solution which features both virtual and physical appliances and assists by providing a fine-grained network flexibility and control via policy structure choices of network access control.

The North American continent is expected to showcase substantial growth and become a lucrative market worldwide in the foreseeable future. Numerous players have been focusing on investing in various solutions. This has increased its growth prospects in the regional market.

Continuous efforts to develop hardware and software solutions for customers in order to resolve challenges associated to network security are expected to influence market growth positively. It offers a wide range of functionalities including identity-driven LAN security solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to yield significant profits in the region for this industry. Growth in the region can be majorly attributed to rising acceptance of social, cloud and mobile technologies. Key market players including Bradford Networks, Aruba Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Forescout, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Portnox, Pulse Secure, Trustwave and Vendors StillSecure, Sophos are continuously emphasizing on implementing added objectives and reducing decision problems while incorporating of Network Access Control solutions.

