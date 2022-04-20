Network Access Control Market to register a growth of USD 16.40 billion at a CAGR of 27.23%| The penetration of wireless network infrastructure to boost market growth | Technavio

Our research report on the "Network Access Control (NAC) Market" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Network Access Control (NAC) Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 26.19%

Key market segments: Product (hardware, software, and services) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

, , APAC, the and , and ). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 33%

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 16.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Access Layers Ltd., Auconet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Forescout Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfoExpress, Ivanti Inc., macmon secure GmbH, Millennium Software, OPSWAT Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sophos Ltd., and Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Trend

Commoditization of NAC solutions

The capabilities of a NAC solution are expected to be bundled together with other network solutions and sold as a comprehensive end-to-end network management suite by vendors, with the primary capability of network security. These NAC solutions should be unified and packaged with a firewall, antivirus, or other integrated bundles. Because of the customized and hybrid software deployments across departments and processes, the modern office environment is a heterogeneous setting.

As a result, NAC is intended to be fully integrated into an organization's network governance procedures. In the approaching years, such elements will bolster market expansion even more.

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Challenge

The lack of technical awareness and acceptance among end-users

Every technological advancement in the world brings with it the threat of a lack of technical understanding. Aside from a lack of awareness, there is a widespread misperception regarding the expenses of implementing and managing such dedicated risk management systems.

This could be due to a huge miscalculation of an organization's risk exposure to prospective threats in today's risk-averse atmosphere. Such difficulties may obstruct the worldwide NAC market's adoption and expansion during the forecast timeframe.

Key Market Vendors insights

The Network Access Control (NAC) Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Access Layers Ltd.

Auconet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Forescout Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

InfoExpress

Ivanti Inc.

macmon secure GmbH

Millennium Software

OPSWAT Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Sophos Ltd.

Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Hardware

The hardware segment's network access control (NAC) market share will expand significantly. In the next years, the hardware component of the worldwide NAC market will be driven by mature customer expectations, demanding regulatory regulations, and growing global cyber risks and threats.

Software



Services

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for network access control (NAC). The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The network access control (NAC) market in North America will benefit from a considerable increase in demand for cybersecurity solutions, as well as an increase in the adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies and internet of things (IoT)-based devices.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Access Layers Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Access Layers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Access Layers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Access Layers Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Access Layers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Auconet Inc.

Exhibit 97: Auconet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Auconet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Auconet Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Forescout Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 108: Forescout Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Forescout Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Forescout Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Forescout Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Forescout Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 113: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 116: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Ivanti Inc.

Exhibit 121: Ivanti Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ivanti Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Ivanti Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Ivanti Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 OPSWAT Inc.

Exhibit 125: OPSWAT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: OPSWAT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: OPSWAT Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sophos Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Sophos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sophos Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

