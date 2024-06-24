Network Access Control (NAC) Market size is set to grow by USD 47.44 billion from 2024-2028, Penetration of wireless network infrastructure boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network access control (NAC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.04% during the forecast period. Penetration of wireless network infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend towards commoditization of nac solutions. However, lack of technical awareness and acceptance among end-users poses a challenge. Key market players include Auconet Inc., Belden Inc., Beyon Cyber, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FORESCOUT, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfoExpress, Ivanti Software Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd., Nomios USA Inc., OPSWAT Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Portnox Security LLC, SCAN IT Sp. Z o. O., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., and Sophos Ltd..

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.04% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 47441.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Auconet Inc., Belden Inc., Beyon Cyber, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FORESCOUT, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfoExpress, Ivanti Software Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd., Nomios USA Inc., OPSWAT Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Portnox Security LLC, SCAN IT Sp. Z o. O., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., and Sophos Ltd.

Market Driver

The Network Access Control (NAC) market is set to evolve, with NAC solutions becoming commoditized and integrated into comprehensive network management suites. As network security needs expand in the era of hyper-connectivity, NAC capabilities will be bundled with firewalls, antivirus, and other network solutions. In the heterogeneous office environment, NAC acts as a crucial access point for diverse networked systems and multiple platforms. Its role is expected to expand beyond network security to end-to-end network management, making it an essential component of organizational network governance workflows. This commoditization trend will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Network Access Control (NAC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for secure and efficient network management. Authenticity and authorization are key concerns for businesses, and NAC solutions provide the necessary tools to ensure only approved devices can access the network. Endpoint technology, segmentation, and real-time response are trending areas in NAC. Cloud-based bases and convergence with other security technologies like SIEM and SD-WAN are also driving innovation. Usage of terms like factories, power, and transport in the context suggest applications in industrial settings, further expanding the market reach. Overall, NAC is a vital component in any organization's security strategy.

Market Challenges

• The global Network Access Control (NAC) market faces challenges due to insufficient technological awareness and misconceptions about implementation and management costs. Organizations may view NAC as an unnecessary expense with limited use-cases, underestimating potential threats in today's risky business environment. Despite the costs of implementation and operation, NAC is crucial for managing access risks. Overcoming these misconceptions and increasing awareness is essential for the growth of the NAC market.

• The Network Access Control (NAC) market faces several challenges in implementing effective security solutions. One major challenge is identifying and managing a large number of devices connecting to the network. This includes both authorized and unauthorized devices, which can pose security risks. Another challenge is keeping up with the latest security threats and ensuring that NAC solutions are able to detect and mitigate them. Additionally, integrating NAC with other security technologies, such as firewalls and intrusion prevention systems, can be complex and require significant resources. Finally, ensuring compliance with various regulations and standards, such as HIPAA and PCI-DSS, adds an extra layer of complexity to NAC implementation.

Segment Overview

This network access control (nac) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud Product 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software

2.3 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 On-premises- The Network Access Control (NAC) market is essential for businesses seeking to secure their digital environments. NAC solutions enable organizations to control and monitor access to their networks, ensuring only authorized devices can connect. By implementing NAC, businesses can mitigate risks, enhance security, and maintain regulatory compliance. NAC solutions offer user identification, device profiling, and real-time threat detection, providing a robust defense against cyber threats.

Research Analysis

The Network Access Control (NAC) market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors, including large enterprises, government & defense, healthcare, educational institutions, and business organizations. IoT technologies are driving the demand for NAC solutions, as the integration of numerous IoT devices raises security concerns. Authentication and endpoint configuration are crucial components of NAC systems, ensuring user role/identity management and cloud-based security solutions. System integrators and value-added service providers play a vital role in implementing NAC solutions, addressing cybersecurity concerns in the hardware segment. The NAC market is an essential part of the security value chain, providing long-term recovery plans and addressing privacy and security issues.

Market Research Overview

The Network Access Control (NAC) market refers to a set of security solutions that help manage access to a private network. These solutions ensure that only authorized devices and users can connect and access network resources. NAC solutions employ various techniques such as authentication, authorization, and intrusion prevention to secure the network. They are essential in today's digital landscape where the number of devices connecting to networks continues to grow. NAC market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced threat detection and response. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the demand for NAC solutions. Overall, NAC is a critical component of an organization's security strategy, enabling secure and efficient network access while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

