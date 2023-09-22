Network Access Control (NAC) Market to grow by USD 21.53 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market driven by penetration of wireless network infrastructure - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Access Control (NAC) Market by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the network access control (NAC) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 21.53 billion. Penetration of wireless network infrastructure is notable driving the growth of the market. The popularity of wireless Internet is constantly increasing in all areas as infrastructure and technology, such as 4G/5G and wireless broadband become cheaper. The emergence of wireless infrastructure is a very profitable proposition and has resulted in the amplification of software consumption across all verticals for an enterprise. As all business processes and activities are increasingly digitized, every business today is an information business. However, the entire digital system is developed in a way that encourages consumers to consume digital products and services. Additionally, with the rise of geographically distributed infrastructure, centralized access control and monitoring have become a necessity. These vertical business transformations underline complex NAC implementations, driving the market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Interoperability issues in a NAC solution are the challenge that limited the market growth. NAC solutions have to communicate and interact with a multitude of mobile devices and systems, mainly owing to the mobility phenomenon in the modern working environment. Consequently, they are needed to interact with all the various types of devices in an organization and manage them to accomplish the desired goal of the organization. As a result, data interoperability and integration issues often arise, which will become a loophole for data breaches. Similarly, the rising mobility phenomenon with the prevalence of BYOD, BYOT, and different systems working together across landscapes and management modes raises questions about interoperability and integration. Such integration issues in the NAC suite are a significant challenge impeding the growth of the global NAC market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The network access control (NAC) market is segmented by deployment (On-premises and Cloud), product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. NAC's on-premises deployment is deployed on the company's internal infrastructure and this implementation enables customization based on the company's infrastructure and business prerequisites. The benefits of on-premise deployment comprise that the business does not need any external network connection. The rising trend of digital transformation in big companies is propelling the growth of the network access control market. In addition, the rising demand for NAC in large organizations is owing to the specific business needs for employees and accessibility to contractors, visitors, and third-party market players which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global NAC market during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. NAC's on-premises deployment is deployed on the company's internal infrastructure and this implementation enables customization based on the company's infrastructure and business prerequisites. The benefits of on-premise deployment comprise that the business does not need any external network connection. The rising trend of digital transformation in big companies is propelling the growth of the network access control market. In addition, the rising demand for NAC in large organizations is owing to the specific business needs for employees and accessibility to contractors, visitors, and third-party market players which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global NAC market during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Network Access Control (NAC) market:

Auconet Inc., Belden Inc., Beyon Cyber, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Forescout Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfoExpress, Ivanti Software Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd., Nomios USA Inc., OPSWAT Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Portnox Security LLC, SCAN IT Sp. z o. o., Sophos Ltd., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Related Reports:

The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,473.02 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government, healthcare, transportation, retail, and others), type (managed service and hosted service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased adoption and implementation of the mobility phenomenon and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is notably driving the access control as a service (ACaaS) market growth.

The zero trust network access market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.8%. This report extensively covers zero trust network access market segmentations by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks is one of the major drivers impacting the zero-trust network access market growth.

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Auconet Inc., Belden Inc., Beyon Cyber, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Forescout Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfoExpress, Ivanti Software Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd., Nomios USA Inc., OPSWAT Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Portnox Security LLC, SCAN IT Sp. z o. o., Sophos Ltd., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio