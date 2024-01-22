Network Access Control (NAC) Market to Record USD 21.53 billion Growth between 2022-2027, Market Share, Trends, Drivers, and Opportunity Assessment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network access control (NAC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.53 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  27.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%. Penetration of wireless network infrastructure drives market growth. 4G/5G and wireless broadband infrastructures become cheaper leading to an increase in the popularity of wireless Internet in all areas. Growing awareness and focus on data security is an emerging market trend. Personal and enterprise systems become increasingly consolidated leading to network security issues.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The Network Access Control (NAC) market analysis reveals a significant surge in market share growth attributed to the on-premises segment. NAC's on-premises deployment proves pivotal for organizations, residing within the internal infrastructure, allowing tailored customization aligned with specific business requirements. This approach ensures heightened security, as the on-premise deployment negates the necessity for external network connections. Key features such as Endpoint Security, Authentication, Authorization, Policy Enforcement, and Compliance are seamlessly integrated, reinforcing the overall cybersecurity framework. Noteworthy advantages include enhanced Identity Management, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) security, Access Control, and robust Threat Detection mechanisms, contributing to a comprehensive and resilient NAC solution.

By geography, the global network access control (NAC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global network access control (NAC) market.

  • North America will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the main contributor to market revenue. Factors including the raised demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices boost the regional market growth. Cyberattacks and data theft in enterprises can be prevented by imposing strict regulations on data security and consumer privacy. 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

