Network Access Control (NAC) Market to Record USD 21.53 billion Growth between 2022-2027, Market Share, Trends, Drivers, and Opportunity Assessment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network access control (NAC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.53 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%. Penetration of wireless network infrastructure drives market growth. 4G/5G and wireless broadband infrastructures become cheaper leading to an increase in the popularity of wireless Internet in all areas. Growing awareness and focus on data security is an emerging market trend. Personal and enterprise systems become increasingly consolidated leading to network security issues.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The Network Access Control (NAC) market analysis reveals a significant surge in market share growth attributed to the on-premises segment. NAC's on-premises deployment proves pivotal for organizations, residing within the internal infrastructure, allowing tailored customization aligned with specific business requirements. This approach ensures heightened security, as the on-premise deployment negates the necessity for external network connections. Key features such as Endpoint Security, Authentication, Authorization, Policy Enforcement, and Compliance are seamlessly integrated, reinforcing the overall cybersecurity framework. Noteworthy advantages include enhanced Identity Management, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) security, Access Control, and robust Threat Detection mechanisms, contributing to a comprehensive and resilient NAC solution.

By geography, the global network access control (NAC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global network access control (NAC) market.

North America will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the main contributor to market revenue. Factors including the raised demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices boost the regional market growth. Cyberattacks and data theft in enterprises can be prevented by imposing strict regulations on data security and consumer privacy.

