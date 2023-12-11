Network Analytics Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2032 at 19.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in network complexities and surge in network optimization, drive the growth of the global network analytics market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Network Analytics Market by Component (Network Intelligence Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Customer Analysis, Risk Management and Fault Detection, Network Performance Management, Quality Management, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and End User (Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecom Providers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" According to the report, the global generated $2.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $17 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The network analytics market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in network complexities, surge in network optimization, and increase in adoption of cloud-based network analytics solutions. Moreover, increase in regulatory compliance and data privacy requirements is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, security and privacy concerns limit the growth of the network analytics market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $17 Billion CAGR 19.7 % No. of Pages in Report 492 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Rising network complexities Surge in network optimization Growing adoption of cloud-based network analytics solutions Opportunities Increasing regulatory compliance and data privacy requirements Restraints Security and privacy concerns

The network intelligence solution segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

By component, the network intelligence solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global network analytics market revenue, owing to increase in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into these solutions. AI and ML capabilities enhance the ability to analyze vast amounts of network data, identify patterns, and predict potential issues, thereby enabling more proactive and efficient network management. However, the services segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in emphasis on cloud-native network analytics services to support organizations' migration to cloud environments. This involved solutions that could seamlessly operate in hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, providing consistent visibility and control.

The on-premise segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global network analytics market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to integration of advanced analytics capabilities within on-premise solutions, incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence for more sophisticated data analysis and insights. However, the cloud segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 21.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to continuous developments in cloud technologies, adoption of cloud-native architectures, and optimizing user experiences persisted, with cloud network analytics evolving to provide insights into the end-user's interaction with applications and services hosted in the cloud.

The network performance management segment to dominate by 2032

By application, the network performance management segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global network analytics market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to the adoption of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), influenced trends in NPM, emphasizing the need for adaptive and advanced performance management strategies. However, the quality management segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 24.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in reliance on digital services were influencing trends in quality management, emphasizing adaptability and precision in maintaining high service quality standards.

The large enterprise segment to dominate by 2032

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global network analytics market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to cloud-native network analytics solutions to achieve greater agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in managing their intricate network infrastructures. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 21.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to robust security analytics within network analytics services, helping SMEs defend against evolving cyber threats. The ongoing evolution of IoT and edge computing also influences network analytics trends for SMEs, offering opportunities for efficient management of these technologies within their network environments.

The telecom providers segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the telecom providers segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global network analytics market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to integration of edge computing into telecom infrastructure for faster insights and reduced latency. Moreover, artificial intelligence and automation are increasingly employed to enhance network management efficiency, automate issue resolution, and predict potential problems. However, the cloud service providers segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate and manage workloads across multiple cloud platforms for flexibility and optimization.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global network analytics market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to increase in prevalence of cyber threats has made network security analytics. In addition, the deployment of 5G networks is driving the adoption of network analytics for optimizing performance, managing traffic, and ensuring seamless connectivity. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, owing to the deployment and optimization of 5G networks, drives the adoption of analytics tools to enhance performance and support new applications. The region is witnessing surge in cloud-native solutions, providing scalability and flexibility for evolving digital infrastructures.

Leading Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Accenture

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

SAS Institute Inc

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Ciena Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global network analytics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

