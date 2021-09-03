Network-as-a-Service Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services Among Enterprises is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market, By Component (Infrastructure, Technology), By Type (WaaS, VaaS, Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium, Large), By End User (BFSI, Others), By Service Model, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market held a market value of USD 11,422.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 118,709.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 40.7% over the projected period.



Network-as-a-Service or NaaS is a cloud service model. In this model, customers rent networking services from cloud providers. NaaS enabled users to operate their networks without maintaining their networking infrastructure. The increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises as well as augmentation in a software-defined network (SDN) are expected to be the driving factors for market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for NFV and SDN-based cloud-native solutions to replace the traditional networking model provides lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, privacy and data security concerns are expected to hinder market growth. Also, the NaaS vendor's infrastructure is sometimes incompatible with legacy systems, such as the on-premise-based applications and older hardware, among others.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises



The adoption of cloud-based services is rapidly increasing amongst small & medium as well as large enterprises. This is because these services are more cost-effective as compared to maintaining a costly IT resource as well as an on-premises data center for managing the organizations' complete network. Such needs are increasing the adoption of the virtual resource-sharing environment provided by the NaaS components, which can convert the physical networking elements into virtual resources, which can be shared and made use of the enterprises for data center connectivity requirements. This boosts the market growth.



Augmentation in a software-defined network (SDN)



Software-defined networking assists in managing the network services using lower-level functionality abstraction. It is a major development in the network architecture that has paved way for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) applications. The augmentation of SDN has transformed the management system and network infrastructure. It has simplified network management by replacing the hardware with software solutions. It also separates the control and data plane, hence making the networks programmable as well as software-driven. All these factors help in improving the NaaS model, hence contributing to the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market include Aryaka Networks, AT&T, Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Global Cloud Xchange, IBM Corp., Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corp., Silver Peak Systems, SYNNEX, Telstra, Verizon, VMware, and other such prominent players.



The approximate market share of the top 5 players is near about 61%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Aryaka Networks partnered with Vodafone Fiji for offering its business in Fiji hassle-free access to fast as well as secure connectivity. It also offers simplicity as well as flexibility in today's fast-growing business environment.

