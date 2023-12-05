Network as a Service Market Size to Grow by USD 19.99 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Akamai Technologies Inc., AppsFlyer Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global network as a service market as a part of the Data Processing & Outsourced Services market. The global network as a service market size is estimated to increase by USD 19.99 billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2027. The global network as a service market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer network as a service in the market are Akamai Technologies Inc., AppsFlyer Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DATADOME group, Forter Ltd., Human Security Inc., Imperva Inc., InfiSecure Technologies Inc., Intechnica Ltd., Kasada Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Pixalate Europe Ltd., Reblaze Technologies Ltd., Shape Software Inc., Six Dee Netad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stealth Network Services, Telstra Ltd., The Drupal Association, Variti International GmbH, and VMware Inc. and others. The global network as a service market is at its growing stage.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network as a Service Market 2023-2027

This network as a service market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail and others), type (WAN as a service and LAN as a service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Vendor Offerings -

Forter Ltd. - The company offers network as a service solutions such as Identity Protection and Abuse Prevention.

- The company offers network as a service solutions such as Identity Protection and Abuse Prevention. Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers network as a service solutions such as Create Firewall, and DNS Manager.

- The company offers network as a service solutions such as Create Firewall, and DNS Manager. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers network as a service solutions namely Cisco Networking

For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Network As A Service Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail and others), Type (WAN as a service and LAN as a service), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Network infrastructure plays an important role in IT and telecom as it bridges the digital divide by providing high-speed network services and solving bandwidth bottlenecks at low cost. Several IT-based organizations are extensively adopting network as a service solutions to leverage data for churn forecasting, pricing suggestions, revenue forecasting, fraud detection, and prospect segmentation. Such aspects are expected to drive growth of IT and telecom segment, during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global network as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global network as a service market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has a highly developed telecommunication infrastructure, driving the demand for network as a service solutions. The increasing demand for network management solutions that can support the digital transformation initiatives of organizations is propelling market growth, primarily in the US and Canada .

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Network As A Service Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the increasing use of cloud services by enterprises, the high reliability and security for mission-critical business applications, and the rising demand for widespread and high-speed network coverage. With the increasing acceptance of technology and growing consumer awareness of the cloud, there is a growing demand from businesses for cloud-based solutions as the technology enables users to easily access data from remote locations. Businesses' growing awareness of the importance of saving money and resources by moving data to the cloud rather than building and maintaining on-premises infrastructure is driving demand for cloud-based solutions among large enterprises and SMBs.

Key Trends - The growing inclination towards cloud technology is the main trend in the development of the global network services market. Increase in investment and collaboration with vendors and network virtualization from major vendors are driving the market growth. Businesses need networks that can access their applications, infrastructure, and other computing resources when needed.

Major challenges - The rising complexity of modern networks is a major challenge to the growth of the global network as a service (NaaS) market. Networks become more challenging to manage and monitor as they get bigger, more diverse, and more distributed. For this, more sophisticated network-as-a-service options are needed, ones that offer better network visibility and control. Large amounts of data, such as network traffic, device configurations, and performance metrics, are produced by modern networks.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Network As A Service Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Network As A Service Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Network As A Service Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Network As A Service Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Network As A Service Market vendors

Related Reports:

The data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market share is expected to increase by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.28%.

The firewall as a service market share is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9%.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio