Network as a Service Market size to grow by USD 19,994.1 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing use of cloud services by enterprises drives the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network as a service market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,994.1 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. NORTH AMERICA is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. NORTH AMERICA has a highly advanced telecommunication infrastructure, further driving the demand for networks as a service. The region is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, including Cisco Systems Inc and International Business Machines Corp, which are major players in the network as a service market. The increasing demand for network management solutions that can support the digital transformation initiatives of organizations is propelling market growth. For Comprehensive details on the market size during the historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network as a Service Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The network as a service market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Network as a Service Market – Market Dynamics

Drivers and Challenges to the market growth -

The increasing use of cloud services by enterprises is a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the increasing application of technology and increasing consumer sensitivity to the cloud, there is an increasing demand for cloud-based solutions among businesses as this technology enables users to easily access data from remote locations. Furthermore, essential businesses such as banking are anticipated to employ cloud-based service provision more regularly because solution developers can pick up application and infrastructure components from many providers to build a hybrid cloud-based solution and because the IT industry is still looking for efficient infrastructure. Therefore, the increasing use of cloud services by enterprises is anticipated to drive the growth of the global NaaS market during the forecast period.

The rising complexity of modern networks is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global network as a service (NaaS) market. As networks grow larger, more diverse, and more distributed, they become more complex to manage and monitor. This calls for more advanced network-as-a-service solutions that provide greater network visibility and control. Modern networks generate vast amounts of data, including network traffic, device configurations, and performance metrics. However, the network as a Service must be able to process and analyze this data to identify problems and ensure optimal network performance. With the advent of IoT, there are many devices and endpoints to manage your network. Hence, the increasing complexity and difficulties of modern networks may limit the growth of the global network as a service (NaaS) market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing inclination toward cloud technology is the major trend in the global network as a service market growth. Vendor collaborations and increasing investments in cloud computing, software-defined networking (SDN), and network virtualization by major vendors are the major factors for the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2021, SDx Networks and Masergy. Additionally, businesses need networks that can access their applications, infrastructure, and other IT resources when they need them. Most companies are looking to centralize operations and combine data from different locations in multi-tenant facilities. Moreover, organizations are moving to cloud-based platforms for their operations. Thus, the increasing trend toward cloud technology will have a positive impact on the growth of the global network as a service (NaaS) market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The network as a service market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Akamai Technologies Inc., AppsFlyer Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DATADOME group, Forter Ltd., Human Security Inc., Imperva Inc., InfiSecure Technologies Inc., Intechnica Ltd., Kasada Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Pixalate EUROPE Ltd., Reblaze Technologies Ltd., Shape Software Inc., Six Dee Netad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stealth Network Services, Telstra Ltd., The Drupal Association, Variti International GmbH, and VMware Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail and others), Type (WAN as a service and LAN as a service), and Geography (NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, APAC, SOUTH AMERICA, and MIDDLE EAST and Africa).

The market share growth by the IT and Telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period. IT and telecommunication held the largest revenue share in 2022. The growth of the segment is owing to the rising use cases and the adoption of cloud services and IT infrastructure. Network infrastructure plays a vital role in the IT and telecommunication sector as it reduces the digital divide by delivering quick network services and addressing the concerns of bandwidth scarcity at low costs. However, with the advent of 5G technology, they can further increase their service offerings to retain market share, which will contribute to the adoption of the network as a service solution in the telecommunications industry during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market share is expected to increase by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.28%. this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, APAC, SOUTH AMERICA, and the MIDDLE EAST and Africa). The rise in data center spending is one of the factors driving the market growth.

The network management system (NMS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,454.03 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (NORTH AMERICA, APAC, EUROPE, SOUTH AMERICA, and MIDDLE EAST and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the network management system market is the increasing demand for efficient network management.

Network As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,994.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.17 Regional analysis NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, APAC, SOUTH AMERICA, and MIDDLE EAST and Africa Performing market contribution NORTH AMERICA at 36% Key countries US, CHINA, UK, GERMANY, and FRANCE Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., AppsFlyer Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DATADOME group, Forter Ltd., Human Security Inc., Imperva Inc., InfiSecure Technologies Inc., Intechnica Ltd., Kasada Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Pixalate EUROPE Ltd., Reblaze Technologies Ltd., Shape Software Inc., Six Dee Netad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stealth Network Services, Telstra Ltd., The Drupal Association, Variti International GmbH, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global network as a service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global network as a service market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 WAN as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on WAN as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on WAN as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on WAN as a service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on WAN as a service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 LAN as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on LAN as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on LAN as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on LAN as a service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on LAN as a service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 NORTH AMERICA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on NORTH AMERICA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on NORTH AMERICA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on NORTH AMERICA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on NORTH AMERICA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 EUROPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on EUROPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on EUROPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on EUROPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on EUROPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 SOUTH AMERICA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on SOUTH AMERICA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on SOUTH AMERICA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on SOUTH AMERICA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on SOUTH AMERICA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 MIDDLE EAST and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on MIDDLE EAST and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on MIDDLE EAST and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on MIDDLE EAST and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on MIDDLE EAST and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 CHINA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on CHINA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on CHINA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on CHINA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on CHINA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 GERMANY - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on GERMANY - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on GERMANY - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on GERMANY - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on GERMANY - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 FRANCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on FRANCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on FRANCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on FRANCE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on FRANCE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 123: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 AppsFlyer Ltd.

Exhibit 127: AppsFlyer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: AppsFlyer Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Forter Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Forter Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Forter Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Forter Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Human Security Inc.

Exhibit 137: Human Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Human Security Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Human Security Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Imperva Inc.

Exhibit 140: Imperva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Imperva Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Imperva Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 InfiSecure Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 143: InfiSecure Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: InfiSecure Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: InfiSecure Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Intechnica Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Intechnica Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Intechnica Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Intechnica Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kasada Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Kasada Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kasada Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Kasada Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 152: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Pixalate EUROPE Ltd.

Ltd. Exhibit 161: Pixalate EUROPE Ltd. - Overview

Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 162: Pixalate EUROPE Ltd. - Product / Service

Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 163: Pixalate EUROPE Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Reblaze Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Reblaze Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Reblaze Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Reblaze Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Shape Software Inc.

Exhibit 167: Shape Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Shape Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Shape Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 The Drupal Association

Exhibit 170: The Drupal Association - Overview



Exhibit 171: The Drupal Association - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: The Drupal Association - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio