Network Atlas to Create Global Advisory Board Before April Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Atlas has announced the creation of a Global Advisory Board made of industry experts in multiple disciplines as it prepares for its worldwide launch in Q2 of 2019.

Network Atlas

The company has been beta-testing its near real-time map of the world's submarine and terrestrial networks for several months now, collecting feedback from early adopters and audiences at multiple major tech conferences. The Global Advisory Board will be filled with some of the brightest stars in the tech world and will aid the Network Atlas team in making the product better. The Board's members will also be ambassadors of Network Atlas at various conferences in the future where possible.

"The mission of Network Atlas is to provide users with up-to-date visualizations of the operational status of the world's data center and network infrastructure," says Network Atlas founder Mehmet Akcin. "Our Global Advisory Board will work hand-in-hand with our team to ensure that our product is properly developed and able to be utilized to its full potential."

Network Atlas' versatility was on display at the recent series of conferences in Dubai, San Francisco, and Sao Paulo, where it made over 200 unique introductions using the automated "Buy Capacity" feature, creating major sales opportunities for companies that provide their information to Network Atlas. Network Atlas does not accept any commissions from these interactions, making it an unbiased, neutral and affordable interlocutor in the sales process. As a result, Network Atlas has seen a 500 percent increase in monthly visitors over the past six months.

"We knew Network Atlas' diverse applications would make it a disruptive force in the marketplace, so to see that starting to happen is really exciting," says Akcin. "Network Atlas can be a way to disseminate information about the status of networks quickly, so in that sense, it functions as a news outlet. It can connect people and providers together to make deals without an agent in the middle. It can be a resource for network and data center professionals to aid them in planning their networks. Now, with a Global Advisory Board made up of top minds with diverse backgrounds, we have the ability to quickly get incredibly valuable feedback from industry thought leaders."

Members of the Board of Advisors are:

Anne-Marie Eklund Löwinder, Swedish Internet Foundation

Brynn Fowler, Women's Tech Forum

Carlos Martinez, LACNIC

Chris Street, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Dave Crowley, Microsoft

Greg Mahlknecht, Always Active Technologies

Jason Black, Ph.D., Uber Technologies

James Daquino, ICM Partners

Mehdi Daoudi, Catchpoint

Naaz Bax, Seaborn Networks

Nigel Bayliff, Aquacomms

Zach Smith, Packet

Mehmet Akcin is available for interviews regarding Network Atlas and its upcoming launch. To schedule an interview, contact Network Atlas at press@networkatlas.com.

About Network Atlas:

Network Atlas is the world's first visual representation of the global network and data center infrastructure. Network Atlas allows network and data center professionals to check the operational status of networks, make connections with other professionals and directly broker deals to acquire capacity without any markups. For more information, go to www.networkatlas.com .

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

SOURCE Network Atlas

Related Links

http://www.networkatlas.com

