Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market records a CAGR of 9.03%, Emergence of Dell Technologies Inc. and Netapp Inc. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are various players in the global NAS market, with a few well-established and dominant manufacturers such as Dell Technologies Inc., Netapp Inc., Hitachi Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., Synology Inc., and Qnap Systems Inc. Major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products and they are constantly increasing their R and D investments. The market is highly competitive, and established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to improve their global reach. The market will also witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026

The "Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is likely to grow by USD 18.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The network-attached storage (NAS) market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

An increase in key development and strategic alliances among vendors, rising demand for NAS among SMEs across end-users, and the explosion of unstructured data undefined are some of the major trends driving the market growth during the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 8.01%.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising need for data backup and redundancy with the surge in digital transformations is driving market growth. However, factors such as the increasing incidence of data breaches may challenge market growth.

How big is the APAC market

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The network-attached storage (NAS) market report covers the following areas:

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Hitachi.com - The company offers network-attached storage solutions such as TeraStation 3010 series, and TeraStation 6000 series.

- The company offers network-attached storage solutions such as TeraStation 3010 series, and TeraStation 6000 series. Netapp.com - The company offers network attached storage solution namely Isilon.

- The company offers network attached storage solution namely Isilon. Netgear.com - The company offers a network-attached storage solution namely StoreEasy Storage.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

The network-attached storage (NAS) market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises NAS solutions are majorly developed and used by large enterprises that have a global presence to gain more control and ownership over their security and the data generated and stored within the application. Organizations apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to extract and analyze massive data sets that contain sensitive information. Hence, such organizations prefer to operate through on-premises deployment than in the cloud. Such increasing preference for on-premise deployment will drive the network-attached storage market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the network attached storage (NAS) market in APAC. The growing adoption of smart connected and IoT devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops will facilitate the network-attached storage (NAS) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist network attached storage (NAS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the network attached storage (NAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the network attached storage (NAS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of network attached storage (NAS) market vendors

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

