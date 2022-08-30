Network Automation Expert, Joel W. King, joins NetCraftsmen®

Joel W. King to lead Network Automation Business as Key Growth Area

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCraftsmen, a leading IT consulting and security solutions provider, announced today that Joel W. King will join NetCraftsmen as Distinguished Engineer reporting directly to NetCraftsmen President and CEO, Paul H. Mauritz.

During his notable career, Joel has held a variety of technical leadership positions at Cisco, NetApp and World Wide Technology. He also holds the distinguished certification of Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching. No. 1846 (ret.) and is the inventor behind two granted patents.

Joel W. King

"We are excited to add Joel to the NetCraftsmen Team," said Paul H. Mauritz, President and CEO of NetCraftsmen. "Network Automation is part of everything we do and to have one of the industry's leading experts and thought leaders, will allow us to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients."

"I know that infrastructure automation is a priority for NetCraftsmen," said Joel W. King, Distinguished Engineer, "and I look forward to bringing my experience to NetCraftsmen and their clients."

NetCraftsmen provides IT consulting and security solutions that help clients' IT infrastructure get healthy and stay healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. They specialize in serving complex, highly regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government.

About NetCraftsmen

Founded in 2001, NetCraftsmen is an IT consulting and security solutions provider that partners with clients to ensure their IT infrastructure gets healthy and stays healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. Each client has access to the entire NetCraftsmen team of best-in-class professionals and never gets traded-down. The NetCraftsmen team of experts is empowered to do what's right, every time. Specializing in serving complex, highly regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government, NetCraftsmen's solutions include network, collaboration, data center, cloud, automation, security, and other innovative technologies. The services are available as ongoing, fixed-fee engagements with our Craftsmen Assurance® Managed Services, outsourced IT services, and as consulting Projects, or as a combination of the three. With over 90 current employees, NetCraftsmen is headquartered in Columbia, MD. www.netcraftsmen.com

Media Contact:

Paul Mauritz

888-804-1717

[email protected]

SOURCE NetCraftsmen