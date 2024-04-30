Network Automation Market Size to Grow USD 5122 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Automation Market is Segmented by Type ( Cloud Based , Web Based), by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs).

The Global Network Automation Market size is expected to reach USD 5122 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Network Automation Market:

The growth of the Network Automation Market is propelled by several key factors including the increasing adoption of cloud-based and web-based automation solutions, particularly in large enterprises and SMEs, to streamline network management processes, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce costs. Additionally, the rise of software-defined networking (SDN) , the growing complexity of networks driven by digital transformation , and the demand for enhanced security and compliance are driving organisations to invest in automation technologies to optimise their IT infrastructure and stay competitive in today's dynamic business environment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NETWORK AUTOMATION MARKET:

Solutions for network automation that are hosted in the cloud are growing rapidly because they are affordable, flexible, and scalable. Cloud-based systems are being used by organisations more often in an effort to enhance agility, lower operating costs, and streamline network administration procedures. Businesses may effortlessly build and maintain network infrastructure across distributed settings using cloud-based automation technologies, allowing for seamless connection with pre-existing cloud services and apps. Furthermore, without having to make extra hardware or infrastructure investments, businesses may grow their network operations and adjust to changing business demands thanks to the flexibility of cloud-based solutions.

Web-based network automation solutions are becoming more and more popular across a range of businesses because of its easy-to-use interface and availability from any internet-connected device. With the use of these technologies, network administrators may improve operational efficiency and decrease downtime by remotely managing and monitoring their networks, troubleshooting problems, and deploying upgrades from any place. Furthermore, real-time analytics and reporting features are frequently offered by web-based automation systems, giving businesses important insights into the security posture and network performance of their establishments.

Network automation is becoming a more important investment for large organisations as a way to increase security, increase efficiency, and streamline operations. Large enterprises' complicated network infrastructures make manual administration difficult and error-prone. Businesses may free up IT workers to concentrate on strategic objectives by automating repetitive operations like configuration management, provisioning, and troubleshooting with the help of automation tools. Network automation also assists big businesses in adhering to industry standards and legal obligations by implementing uniform settings and rules throughout their infrastructure.

In order to remain competitive in the current digital landscape, network automation is also being used by small and medium-sized organisations (SMEs). SMEs and big organisations confront comparable network management and security concerns, notwithstanding SMEs' possible lack of resources in this area. Without having to make large upfront expenditures, automation enables SMEs to increase productivity, minimise manual error, and optimise their network operations. Automation may also help SMEs scale their network infrastructure as they expand and quickly adjust to changing company needs, which will keep them flexible and responsive to market demands.

NETWORK AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the extensive use of automation technologies by businesses and service providers to increase operational efficiency and satisfy strict compliance standards, developed areas such as North America and Europe are at the forefront of the industry.

In the meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific area is expanding quickly due to factors like growing internet penetration, increased expenditures in digital infrastructure, and the use of cloud-based solutions by businesses looking to update their networks.

Key Companies:

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

Micro Focus

NetBrain Technologies

SolarWinds

Riverbed Technology

BMC Software

Apstra

BlueCat

Entuity

Veriflow

