Network Automation Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for network automation in various industries to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The network automation market size is expected to grow by USD 29,021.34 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 16.95% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market is driven by the widespread use of the Internet and the growing reliance on online search engines. Additionally, businesses are embracing digital media and conducting their operations online, while consumer adoption of advanced technologies and mobile devices are also playing a key role in promoting market growth in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Automation Market

Network Automation Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for network automation in various industries is a key factor driving market growth. The key factor for the adoption of network automation in various industries, such as automotive, BFSI, healthcare, oil, and gas, is the desire to streamline and improve operations. Network automation helps automate repetitive tasks, reducing manual errors and freeing up human resources to focus on more strategic and value-added activities within the business. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The use of AI with network automation is a major trend in the market. Industries such as BFSI, IT, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting real-time solutions to gain a competitive advantage. Artificial intelligence has played an important role in technological advancements in marketing, enabling a variety of functions such as virtual agents, chatbots, speech, and voice recognition. Speech, pattern recognition, face recognition, and autonomous driving. Moreover, these advancements have revolutionized the way businesses function and engage with their customers. Hence, the increasing adoption of AI is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Increased risk related to data security and privacy is a significant challenge restricting market growth. While there are many advantages of cloud-based solutions in different fields, there is still a risk of data leakage because the data is made publicly available. This makes data more vulnerable to cyber threats and the possibility of data manipulation. Moreover, such breaches can have serious consequences, including legal and regulatory compliance issues, concerns about access control, risk management, and audit and logging needs. Hence, data security threats are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Network Automation Market Players:

The network automation market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Anuta Networks International LLC, AppViewX Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Backbox Software Ltd., BlueAlly, BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Itential Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., NetBrain Technologies Inc., NetYCE BV, Open Text Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Network Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the network automation market by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The solutions segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The two main network automation solutions are command line automation (CLI) and automation software. CLI automation involves automated components using standard CLI commands and arguments. Automation software, on the other hand, embeds network tasks into predefined schedules that can be easily selected, scheduled, and executed from the application's user interface. Hence, such applications are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Company Landscape

Companies covered.

Company classification

Market positioning of companies

Competitive scenario

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The telecom cloud market is estimated to grow by USD 31,531.25 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (public, private, and hybrid), end-user (large enterprises, small and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency are key factors driving market growth during the forecast period.

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 40,198.28 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (STaaS, BaaS, and DRaaS), business segment (large, small, and medium), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in the adoption of DPaaS among various industries is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Network Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,021.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anuta Networks International LLC, AppViewX Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Backbox Software Ltd., BlueAlly, BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Itential Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., NetBrain Technologies Inc., NetYCE BV, Open Text Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global network automation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global network automation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 109: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 110: Matrix on Company position and classification

12.3 Anuta Networks International LLC

Exhibit 111: Anuta Networks International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Anuta Networks International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Anuta Networks International LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Arista Networks Inc.

Exhibit 114: Arista Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Arista Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Arista Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 BlueAlly

Exhibit 117: BlueAlly - Overview



Exhibit 118: BlueAlly - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: BlueAlly - Key offerings

12.6 BlueCat Networks Inc.

Exhibit 120: BlueCat Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: BlueCat Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BlueCat Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 123: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 131: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Itential Inc.

Exhibit 141: Itential Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Itential Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Itential Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 144: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Kentik Inc.

Exhibit 147: Kentik Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kentik Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kentik Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 NetBrain Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 150: NetBrain Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: NetBrain Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: NetBrain Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 153: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 SolarWinds Corp.

Exhibit 157: SolarWinds Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: SolarWinds Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: SolarWinds Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 160: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.