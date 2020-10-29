Network Capital Rapidly Expanding Now - No. 1 Lending Company to Look Out For - NMLS #117112

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Capital, leading provider of refinancing loans in the mortgage and fintech sectors, today announced that they are expanding their facilities in Miami, Florida and Irvine, California. This brings Network Capital over 65,000 square feet of new sales floor space to the two locations. Increasing the facilities' space will allow the company to bring on 600+ employees, increasing the number of loans being processed daily and the number of customers expected to increase tremendously.

"We have invested in new facilities exceeding 23,206 sq. ft in downtown Miami, Florida and an additional 42,260 sq. ft. in Irvine, California. These investments will allow Network Capital to increase our number of employees, and rapidly close loans for customers with new and extensive cloud technology integration in the coming months. This will significantly allow for us to carry out our business plan to achieve exponential growth in revenue by Q4 2021," states CEO Tri Nguyen.

Network Capital has been involved in the lending industry since 2002 and is most recognized for their efforts in specializing in the refinancing of home loans and creating a competitive environment in the market. "Network Capital is positively on its way to achieving our company goals," stated Tri. The Company has recently made plans to showcase their game-changing strategy as a lifestyle brand in the fintech sector and help customers to "#Live Better"; and this expansion is at the core of that mission.

About Network Capital

Founded in 2002, Network Capital is one of the most progressively growing companies in the industry, well-recognized for its expertise in the mortgage lending industry. The Company's mission is synonymous with its recognition of Fortune's Best Places to Work and its Forbes No.2 Companies for Work-Life Balance . The Company has won numerous awards for its product and service offerings and continues to make history in the mortgage industry. For more information about Network Capital, visit its website at www.NetworkCapital.net.

