The major driving factors for the network connected medical devices market are the technical advancements that have led to the development and inclusion of connected medical devices in the healthcare domain, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and surging geriatric population. By 2024, the market is expected to gather $66.6 billion revenue, compared to $19.5 billion in 2018, registering a 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Cloud-connected medical devices, which can be integrated with computer and mobile applications, are referred to as network connected medical devices or the internet of medical things.



The network connected medical devices market is observing the trend of partnerships and collaborations among market players to develop such devices. Medical device manufacturing companies are partnering with technology providers to amalgamate the two niches to develop IoT-empowered solutions. This is being done to capture significant market shares by expanding their reach. Further, the demand for such devices by end users, such as hospitals and other healthcare centers, is high due to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency.



The rapid inclusion of network connected medical devices in healthcare settings is a major supporting factor in the network connected medical devices market growth. The efficiency in the healthcare sector is primarily dependent on healthcare providers and cost-effective treatment. For effective monitoring, the medical device industry is witnessing a revolution in terms of the functioning of the devices. Smart medical devices, such as defibrillators, insulin pumps, cardiac monitoring devices, oxygen tanks, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, are helping in real-time remote patient monitoring, thereby obviating the need for frequent hospital visits.



The network connected medical devices market is segmented by region, product, and connectivity technology. Based on connectivity technology, the categories of the market are ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), satellite, Wi-Fi, near field communication (NFC), and cellular. During the historical period (2014–2018), the largest revenue share in the market was held by the BLE category. Even in the forecast period, this category is expected to witness the fastest growth at a 23.9% CAGR, which can be credited to the ability of the technology to quickly transfer data over a short range.



Market Segmentation by Product

Patient Monitoring Devices

Cardiac monitoring devices

Mobile cardiac telemetry monitors

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Pacemakers

Implantable loop recorders

Respiratory monitoring devices

Pulse oximeters

Spirometers

Capnographs

Peak flow meters

Neuromonitoring devices

Electroencephalograph (EEG)

Electromyograph (EMG)

Multi-parameter monitoring devices

Hemodynamic monitoring devices

Temperature monitoring devices

Weight monitoring devices

Glucose Monitors

Insulin Pumps

Dialysis

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Machines

Infusion Pumps

Defibrillators

Ventilators

Smart Beds

Oxygen Tanks

Coagulation Testing

Blood Processing Devices

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

X-Ray Imaging Systems

Ingestible Sensors



Market Segmentation by Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth-Low Energy (BLE)

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Satellite

ZigBee



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Network Connected Medical Devices Market

By product

By connectivity technology

By country – U.S and Canada

U.S. network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Canada network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Europe Network Connected Medical Devices Market

By product

By connectivity technology

By country –U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

U.K. network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

France network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Germany network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Italy network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Spain network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Network Connected Medical Devices Market

By product

By connectivity technology

By country – Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Japan network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

China network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

India network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Australia network connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Latin America (LATAM) Network Connected Medical Devices Market

By product

By connectivity technology

By country – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of LATAM

Mexico connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Brazil connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Network Connected Medical Devices Market

By product

By connectivity technology

By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Saudi Arabia connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology

South Africa connected medical devices market

By product

By connectivity technology



