Network Contagion Research Institute Appoints Johnnie Moore as Senior Advisor on Middle East Affairs and Associate Director

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) today announced the appointment of Johnnie Moore as Senior Advisor on Middle East Affairs and Associate Director, strengthening the institute's leadership at a time of escalating information warfare, foreign influence operations, and domestic instability.

Moore brings a rare combination of operational experience, strategic insight, and global engagement across government, civil society, and international networks. He has advised senior U.S. leadership, engaged directly with Congress, and worked alongside partners across multiple regions on issues ranging from religious freedom to geopolitical risk. His ongoing academic work at Pepperdine University has anchored his research and public engagement at the intersection of faith, policy, and international affairs. Pepperdine graduate students in Middle East studies will contribute to NCRI's research as part of this collaboration.

His appointment reflects NCRI's continued expansion into a national security–oriented research and action framework, where the lines between information, influence, and real-world harm are increasingly blurred.

"Johnnie is not joining us as a commentator. He is joining us as a builder," said NCRI Board Member and former Brigadier General Loree Sutton. "He understands how networks operate across borders, how narratives move, and how influence is actually exercised. That is exactly the capability required to meet this moment."

Moore twice received presidential appointments to serve on the U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom. He has been a consistent voice in high-level policy discussions involving international engagement, humanitarian issues, and strategic communications. His ongoing work at Pepperdine has deepened his research focus on the Middle East, religious actors in geopolitics, and the role of narrative in shaping conflict and diplomacy. He is widely recognized for his ability to connect stakeholders across sectors and translate complex dynamics into coordinated action.

At NCRI, Moore will contribute to the institute's next phase of growth, with a particular focus on Middle East influence operations and the role of faith-based and civil society networks in information environments. His portfolio will include:

Exposing coordinated influence operations targeting U.S. national security interests, with emphasis on Middle East–origin networks

Advancing applied intelligence methods to detect and disrupt networked threats

Strengthening partnerships with policymakers, researchers, and civil society leaders

Accelerating NCRI's mission to deliver actionable insights at the speed of emerging threats, amidst the AI revolution

"Across the world, we are seeing coordinated efforts to manipulate perception, destabilize institutions, and exploit open societies," said Moore. "NCRI has been at the forefront of identifying these threats with clarity and rigor. I'm honored to collaborate with this world-class team of researchers and scholars, to help expand its impact during one of the most consequential moments in history."

Moore's background includes extensive engagement with global leaders and institutions, long-standing work with faith-based communities, and scholarly contributions through his ongoing role at Pepperdine University on the nexus of religion, geopolitics, and strategic communication. While grounded in his Christian faith, his work has consistently focused on coalition-building across ideological, cultural, and national lines.

His appointment underscores NCRI's commitment to assembling a leadership team capable of confronting complex, hybrid threats that span technology, psychology, and geopolitics.

About NCRI: The Network Contagion Research Institute is a leading applied research organization dedicated to identifying and forecasting cyber-social threats, including coordinated influence operations, malicious narrative networks, and foreign interference targeting U.S. national security interests. NCRI's work has informed policymakers, national security stakeholders, and civil society leaders in the United States and abroad.

Media Contact: Network Contagion Research Institute [email protected] (202) 770-1365

SOURCE Network Contagion Research Institute