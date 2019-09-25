Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) Earns Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 Certification

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) announced today that it has been awarded the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 distinction by the CMMI Institute.

In early 2019, NDI initiated a CMMI appraisal to evaluate how closely its processes relate to CMMI best practices and prioritize business improvement efforts. On August 15, 2019, the CMMI Institute has accepted SCAMPI appraisal #4214 for NDi Development and Operations Maintenance Programs. The CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 3 rating indicates that NDi's organization is performing at a high optimizing level for all development activities. This indicates the NDi ability to continuously improve their processes and implement statistically sound practices across its development organization, significantly lowering risks to successful program execution.

"We are proud to have earned the CMMI Maturity Level 3 distinction, which recognizes that our organizational standards provide guidance across our projects, programs, and portfolios," said NDi President and CEO Anthony Zeruto. "Continuous improvement of our business practices is a hallmark of our corporate strategy, as we strive to deliver the highest level of service, and the very best solutions, to our customers."

NDi has honed its internal processes over 20 years while providing Program Management, IT and Software Development services for several federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, Department of State, Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Interior and the U.S. Army, among others.

NDi also utilized CMMI-3 processes while it developed, successfully launched, and continues to operate the commercial SaaS software service SkyRegs™, the single source for all government aviation regulations.

About Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

NDi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in designing, developing, and delivering resilient network solutions for the modern enterprise. NDi's services include cyberspace operations & resiliency; IT infrastructure, cloud migration & operations center support; digital communications & strategic marketing; business intelligence & information management; enterprise & mobile application development; and program management. In business for more than 22 years, NDi is proud to deliver outstanding results for its global clients. For more information, visit www.netdes.com. In addition to its government work, NDi operates the commercial SaaS software service SkyRegs™, the single source for all government aviation regulations.

