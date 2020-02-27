Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) Named to NSA's CSfC Trusted Integrator List

MCLEAN, Va. and AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) announced today that it was named a Trusted Integrator within the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program. NDi demonstrated compliance against the strict organizational and personnel criteria established by the CSfC program. This designation qualifies NDi to assemble and integrate components according to a CSfC Capability Package (CP), test the resulting solution, provide a body of evidence to the solution Authorizing Official (AO)/Designated Approving Authority (DAA), maintain the applied solution, and be the first line of response in troubleshooting or responding to security incidents for the Intelligence Community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DoD).

NSA/CSS established the CSfC Program (https://www.nsa.gov/resources/everyone/csfc/) to allow Information Assurance Directorate (IAD) customers to implement secure IT solutions using approved commercial products for protecting classified National Security Systems (NSS) data. This enables government and security agencies to engage CsFC Trusted Integrators to design, build, and configure classified-level IT solutions in months, rather than years.

Being named to the Trusted Integrator list enables NDi to continue to operate at the leading edge of implementing, deploying and operating classified IT systems and solutions for government agencies, building upon the company's corporate experience in providing management and IT solutions for the DoD, DOT/FAA, Department of State, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Department of Justice.

"Having served extensively within JSOC and the IC, this certification provides for a sense of altruism — continued service to our National defense as ambassadors for NSA's Cybersecurity protection strategy," said Anthony Zeruto, President and CEO of NDi. "NDi, being named to this list, continues our team's drive to continue to integrate, deliver and support classified-level solutions for the U.S. government to help them meet their respective missions."

This essential designation continues NDi's increasing momentum in the area of intelligence collection and analysis technologies, cybersecurity, cyber operations, and secure infrastructure which began with Mr. Zeruto (Col, U.S. Army RET, former U.S. Army Cyber Command Director of Operations, NSA-Georgia Commander), being named President and CEO of the company that has supported the federal government for 23 years. Under Mr. Zeruto's leadership, NDi opened its office at the Georgia Cyber Center to serve U.S. Army Cyber Command and NSA in Fort Gordon, GA.

About Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

NDi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in designing, developing, and delivering resilient network and technology solutions for the modern enterprise. NDi's services include cybersecurity, cyberinfrastructure, cyberspace operations & resiliency; intelligence collection and analysis capabilities, IT infrastructure, cloud migration & operations center support; digital communications & strategic marketing; business intelligence & information management; enterprise & mobile application development; and program management. NDi enhances its customers' resiliency with its expertise to design highly secure operational networks that include layered security with both physical and virtual segmentation. In business for more than 23 years, NDi is proud to deliver outstanding results for its global clients. In addition to its government work, NDi the commercial SaaS software service SkyRegs™, the single source for all government aviation regulations. For more information, visit www.netdes.com.

