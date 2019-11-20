Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) on Team Selected to Provide Open Source Intelligence Support to the U.S. Army

MCLEAN, Va. and AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) announced today that it is a key member of a team led by prime contractor BAE Systems, Inc. that was recently awarded a $437 million task order to provide open source intelligence (OSINT) support to the Army and Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM) approved partners.

Under this task order, BAE Systems, supported by NDi and other teammates, will deliver open source intelligence capabilities derived from publicly available data to the Army. To support this activity, the combined team will provide INSCOM with training, policy and governance recommendations, assessments and implementation of emerging capabilities. The team will also establish and manage a secure cloud hosting environment for these activities.

NDi's President and CEO, Anthony Zeruto was recently named to BAE Systems Executive Advisory Council for this task order, which will assist the Army Open Source Intelligence Office to support the Army's position for how it develops and implements policy, tools, tradecraft for Army-wide OSINT operations in this emerging area.

"We're thrilled to partner with BAE Systems to support the national security mission of the U.S. Army in the emerging open source intelligence arena," said NDi President and CEO, Anthony Zeruto. "Never before has there been more open source information available, and our team's solution will collect, synthesize, analyze and deliver actionable intelligence in a timely manner to support the U.S. Army in its efforts to combat emerging threats hidden within the ever-expanding volume of open source information."

This mission-critical task order award continues NDi's increasing momentum in the area of intelligence collection and analysis technologies, cybersecurity, cyber operations and secure infrastructure which began with Mr. Zeruto (Col, U.S. Army RET, former U.S. Army Cyber Command Director of Operations, NSA-Georgia Commander), being named President and CEO of the company that has supported the federal government for 23 years. Under Mr. Zeruto's leadership, NDi opened its office at the Georgia Cyber Center to serve U.S. Army Cyber Command and NSA in Fort Gordon, GA.

About Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

NDi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in designing, developing, and delivering resilient network and technology solutions for the modern enterprise. NDi's services include cybersecurity, cyber infrastructure, cyberspace operations & resiliency; intelligence collection and analysis capabilities, IT infrastructure, cloud migration & operations center support; digital communications & strategic marketing; business intelligence & information management; enterprise & mobile application development; and program management. NDi enhances its customers' resiliency with its expertise to design highly secure operational networks that include layered security with both physical and virtual segmentation. In business for more than 22 years, NDi is proud to deliver outstanding results for its global clients. In addition to its government work, NDi the commercial SaaS software service SkyRegs™, the single source for all government aviation regulations. For more information, visit www.netdes.com.

SOURCE Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

Related Links

http://www.netdes.com

