Network Distribution supply chain partnership with Whole Foods Market

Originally committed to service eight regions across the United States, success of the centralized program led to Network's award of business for all 11 regions, covering the entire country. This proven ability to meet the needs of a discerning grocery partner places Network among national distributors highly qualified to support national grocery distribution requirements.

In serving a grocery partner who not only sells food but who creates a culture and experience for their shoppers, Network provides quality, sustainable, customized solutions to support the Whole Foods' purpose of setting a standard of excellence for food retailers. Network Vice President of Business Development, Dave Smith commented, "Whole Foods joins a group of large grocery partners in Network's portfolio who require highly customized local service excellence coupled with the supply chain, logistical planning, and strategic support requirements at the corporate level."

Whole Foods Market operates 500+ stores in the U.S., across 43 states, with an additional 40 new locations in the pipeline. Network is proud to support Whole Foods Market in their mission to nourish people and the planet, while they continue to grow sales across all channels including delivery, pickup, and in-store.

The five year contract renewal is effective 10/1/2021.

About Network Services Company

Network Distribution, with worldwide revenue of $21 billion, is a leading B2B distributor. The company is designed to deliver supply management solutions to customers in a core set of business segments. From janitorial supplies to foodservice disposables and industrial packaging, Network provides innovative product solutions supported by the power of local expertise. With over 900 distribution centers in more than 52 countries, Network improves lives and creates value by enabling local, regional, and global businesses to be their best. For more information visit networkdistribution.com.

