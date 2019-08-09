Network Emulator Market Worth $217 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Network Emulator Market by Application Type (SD-WAN, Cloud, and IoT), Vertical (Telecommunication, Government and Defense, BFSI), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Network Emulator Market to grow from USD 146 million in 2019 to USD 217 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2019–2024.

The environment provided by network emulators in the virtual format for network performance and security testing is one which can ensure the safety of networks and devices in any complicated condition. The network emulators enable organizations to troubleshoot, design networks, test application performance, and optimize network performance. These are the factors responsible for driving the Network Emulator Market.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

SD-WAN networks typically connects corporate headquarters and data centers with local offices and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications through multiple Wide Area Network (WAN) links. While SD-WANs can increase the capacity and performance of the networks they manage, mission-critical applications depend on them to function properly. Thorough testing proves vital in selecting and configuring the right system for specific network conditions, application mix, and budget. Network emulators simplify the testing and evaluation of SD-WAN systems by replicating real-world networks in the lab with state-of-the-art WAN emulators. They help configure SD-WAN optimization efforts for specific network conditions and applications as well as emulate WAN connections to validate performance before risking business in real-world scenarios.

Telecommunication vertical to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The need to emulate complex network deployments and create complex network conditions is expected to drive market growth telecom network operators. These operators transform their network environments toward next-generation networking solutions to introduce advanced value-added services. The increase in the number of connected devices has generated an unprecedented demand for bandwidth for these devices. The network operators are required to transform their network for continual optimization, to facilitate capacity reallocation and upgradation, in order to meet the increasing bandwidth demand for advanced services and cost optimization for delivering services. Network emulators help telecommunication network operators to emulate the complex network deployments and create complex network conditions in the lab for testing and troubleshooting networks.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

North America being the most developed region is home to large verticals that are capable of investing in reliable and advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructures, thereby opening new opportunities for the adoption of network emulator solutions. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as 4G and 5G technologies, are encouraging the telecom providers to adopt network emulator solutions at every layer of the network. Additionally, the region is expected to have the highest Research and Development (R&D) investments, along with the highest adoption of network emulator technologies during the forecast period

Major vendors in the global Network Emulator Market include Spirent Communications (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Apposite Technologies (US), Polaris Networks (US), PacketStorm Communications (US), iTrinegy (New England), Aukua (US), Calnex (UK), SolarWinds (US), InterWorking Labs (US), GigaNet Systems (US), SCALABLE Network Technologies (US), Valid8 (US), Tetcos (India), and W2BI (US).

