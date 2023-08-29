Network Emulator Market worth $318 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The testing of 5G, IoT, and multi-cloud scenarios may receive more attention in the future of the network emulator market. Along with the functions of cybersecurity, DevOps pipelines, and compliance testing, integration with AI, automation, user experience testing, and cloud-based services may transform the sector. These tendencies could strengthen network emulation's function in guaranteeing optimal performance, security, and regulatory adherence as technology develops.

The Network Emulator Market is expected to reach USD 318 million by 2028 from USD 218 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9 % during 2023-2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The escalating demand for realistic and reliable testing environments in the telecommunications and networking sectors is expected to drive the market. As networks evolve to accommodate burgeoning data traffic and emerging technologies such as 5G, edge computing, and IoT applications, there is an increasing need to assess these intricate systems' performance, security, and resilience. Network emulators offer a sophisticated solution by accurately replicating real-world network conditions, enabling developers, researchers, and operators to comprehensively evaluate the behaviour and limitations of their products and services.

The IoT application registers the highest CAGR in the network emulation market during the forecast period.

The seamless operation of IoT applications hinges on uninterrupted network availability and dependable connectivity. Consequently, IoT device development and validation require a testing approach mirroring real-world deployments. Here, network emulators assume a pivotal role as indispensable tools. These emulators meticulously replicate diverse network topologies and scenarios, offering controlled settings for rigorous IoT project testing. What sets them apart is their capability to go beyond replication, actively subjecting IoT platforms to real-time stress tests and comprehensively assessing how network factors impact device performance. This predictive capacity extends across diverse networks, shedding light on IoT system responses in varying conditions. Unraveling performance under distinct network states expedites large-scale IoT deployments. Integration with load-testing platforms adds value, simplifying the emulation of virtual gateways' custom scenarios and ensuring scalability for IoT customer trials. Thus, network emulators emerge as pivotal facilitators of efficient IoT ecosystems.

The hardware segment contributes the largest market share in the network emulator market during the forecast period.

The underlying concept of a hardware-based network emulator involves the manipulation of network traffic and parameters to simulate a wide range of scenarios. These scenarios include varying network congestion levels, latency (delay), bandwidth constraints, packet loss, and other conditions that networks and applications commonly experience. By replicating such conditions, organizations can thoroughly examine how their networked systems perform and interact, identifying potential weaknesses, bottlenecks, or vulnerabilities.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region, encompassing China, Japan, ANZ, and Singapore, is witnessing an upsurge in security expenditure due to escalating threat landscapes. Fueled by effective governmental regulations and technological strides, this emerging economy hub presents substantial growth avenues for network emulators. Anticipated as the swiftest expanding sector, the Asia Pacific network emulator market is propelled by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, GDP surges, and robust economic evolution. Noteworthy market players encompass China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. As industrialization gathers pace, heightened competition prompts organizations to enhance customer service, further enhancing regional growth prospects. The burgeoning demand for cloud-driven, cloud-supported network emulators catalyzes investments and technological advancements across diverse industry verticals in the Asia Pacific.

Top Key Companies in Network Emulator Market:

The report profiles key players such as Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Polaris Networks (US), Packetstorm (US), Solarwinds (US), Interworking Labs (US), Apposite Technologies (US), W2BI (US), GL Communications (US), Valid8 (US), Aldec (US), Marben Products (France), Aukua (US), Simnovus (US), Eve-NG Pro (UK), Giganet Systems (US), Qosmotec Software Solutions (Germany), Tetcos (India), Modulo Communications Systems (Israel), Nihon Communications Systems (India), and NextGig Systems (US).

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Keysight Technologies partnered with IBM to pursue accelerating open radio access network (RAN) deployments in Europe .

. In April 2022, Calnex Solutions acquired iTrinegy. With both businesses developing high-quality, complex, technical testing solutions trusted by some of the world's most demanding organizations, the companies are particularly excited by the strategic fit of the two organizations.

In June 2021, Spirent Communications collaborated with AWS to bring automated 5G testing capabilities to communications service providers (CSPs) building 5G networks on AWS. CSPs can validate mobile network functions and services objectively, rapidly, and continuously across various requirements, including compliance, capacity, and performance dimensions.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=130314817

Network Emulator Market Advantages:

Testing and Validation: Organisations can imitate actual network circumstances in a controlled setting using network emulators. This makes it possible to thoroughly test and validate devices, services, and applications before deploying them. It aids in the early detection of potential problems and weaknesses during the development cycle, lowering the likelihood of manufacturing failures.

Realistic Testing: Network problems including latency, packet loss, jitter, and bandwidth restrictions can all be replicated via emulators. By simulating a variety of situations, developers and testers can make sure that applications and devices function properly across a range of network conditions.

Cost Savings: It can be costly and time-consuming to create physical test environments that replicate different network situations. By permitting various virtual network setups on a single physical infrastructure, network emulators offer a cost-effective option and eliminate the need for significant hardware investments.

Time Efficiency: By enabling speedy setup and replication of complicated network scenarios, emulators hasten the testing process. This facilitates quicker problem identification and resolution on the part of developers, thus accelerating the development lifecycle.

Remote Testing: Emulators make it possible to test software and hardware remotely without having to physically go to separate places. Businesses having a global presence or those working with IoT devices deployed across numerous regions may particularly benefit from this.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global network emulator market by offering (hardware and software), application, test type, vertical, and region from 2023 to 2028, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

, , (APAC), , and the and (MEA). To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the network emulator market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall network emulator market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the network emulator market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

