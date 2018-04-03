Network Engineering Services Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The network engineering services market is expected to grow from USD 34.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 54.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) are expected to drive the market. ICT is driving the adoption of network infrastructure among various enterprises. With the evolution in the communication space and introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), the need for new highly developed network infrastructure has grown significantly. Network engineering service vendors provide enterprises with a range of services that enable them to have a smooth network infrastructure deployment catering to their business needs.



The market offers network assessment, network design, and network deployment services, which help in setting up an ideal network, depending upon the application. The increased adoption of broadband in the developing as well as developed countries has led to an increasing need for setting up large network infrastructures, both at the back-end as well as front-end.



Furthermore, the application of IoT by enterprises across verticals requires a well-designed network model to support real-time applications and processing. Owing to a high demand for new network infrastructure supporting different applications, the network engineering services market is expected to gain traction in the near future.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Technology Readiness for Competitive Products and Services

Network Investment Optimization

Advent of IoT

Growing Demand for High-Speed and Large Network Coverage

Restraints



Costly Upgradations and Optimizations

Opportunities



Adoption of Advanced Networking Solutions By SMEs

Challenges



Concerns Over the Network Scalability in Large Network Deployment

