Network Engineering Services Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Network Engineering Services Market by Service Type (Network Assessment, Network Design, and Network Deployment), Transmission Mode (Wired and Wireless), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, IT, Healthcare), Organization Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The network engineering services market is expected to grow from USD 34.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 54.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Technological advancements in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) are expected to drive the market. ICT is driving the adoption of network infrastructure among various enterprises. With the evolution in the communication space and introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), the need for new highly developed network infrastructure has grown significantly. Network engineering service vendors provide enterprises with a range of services that enable them to have a smooth network infrastructure deployment catering to their business needs.
The market offers network assessment, network design, and network deployment services, which help in setting up an ideal network, depending upon the application. The increased adoption of broadband in the developing as well as developed countries has led to an increasing need for setting up large network infrastructures, both at the back-end as well as front-end.
Furthermore, the application of IoT by enterprises across verticals requires a well-designed network model to support real-time applications and processing. Owing to a high demand for new network infrastructure supporting different applications, the network engineering services market is expected to gain traction in the near future.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technology Readiness for Competitive Products and Services
- Network Investment Optimization
- Advent of IoT
- Growing Demand for High-Speed and Large Network Coverage
Restraints
- Costly Upgradations and Optimizations
Opportunities
- Adoption of Advanced Networking Solutions By SMEs
Challenges
- Concerns Over the Network Scalability in Large Network Deployment
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Network Engineering Services Market, By Service Type
7 Market By Transmission Mode
8 Market By Organization Size
9 Network Engineering Services Market, By Vertical
10 Network Engineering Services Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Aviat Networks
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- Huawei
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Mphasis
- Tech Mahindra
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5pkwqj/network?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-engineering-services-market----global-forecast-to-2022-300623691.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article