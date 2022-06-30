Network Fee Optimisation solution by NOWPayments

Apart from NOWPayments' service fees, there is also a network fee that is included for each transaction. Sometimes this fee makes up most of the total fees charged for the payment, as it depends on the currency and sometimes can be extremely high and volatile. As a result, it can significantly reduce the income of businesses.

NOWPayments have found the solution not only to pay fewer fees but also to boost the merchant's revenue. When a user is making a payment via NOWPayments, new smart algorithm will analyze all current fees and automatically pick the most optimal merchant's payout wallet out of several. This helps businesses to earn more from each transaction. Thanks to this feature, crypto payments become even more accessible, whereas the crypto community gets more use cases for their favourite assets.

How to use Network Fee Optimisation?

To use the feature, there are several simple steps you should undertake:

Log In to your NOWPayments Account Go to "Store Settings" in your Dashboard You can find "Network fee optimization" in the "Payment settings" field.

Recently, NOWPayments has also announced a solution that helps to withdraw fiat in limitless amounts in a partnership with Switchere.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept crypto payments in 150+ cryptocurrencies. It also offers a Mass Payments solution, crypto donation tools and supports fiat conversion. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and others.

Contact: Antonia M, Lead Marketing Manager

[email protected]

