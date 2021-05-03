Network for Good Announces Acquisition of Cause4Auction to Streamline Charity Auctions for Small Nonprofits

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network for Good, a leading provider of fundraising software for small and mid-sized nonprofits, today announced that it has added online and in-person auction capabilities to its growing suite of fundraising tools. The acquisition of San Diego-based Cause4Auction will soon offer nonprofits a simple way to integrate auctions into their fundraising events.

"We are pleased to welcome Cause4Auction to the Network for Good family," said Bill Strathmann, Network for Good's Chief Executive Officer. "Nearly every nonprofit we serve hosts at least one fundraising event each year, and sixty percent of those events include an auction component. Until now, nonprofits needed multiple software subscriptions to run their charity auctions and other fundraising efforts. With this acquisition, Network for Good will be able to fill this need by offering our customers access to Cause4Auction's smart auction capabilities, integrated seamlessly into our existing fundraising software."

Network for Good and Cause4Auction share a vision for the future of online fundraising. "We were immediately impressed with Cause4Auction's intelligent solution for helping small nonprofits easily host charity auctions. Network for Good is dedicated to making online fundraising, donor engagement, and virtual event management easier for small-but-mighty nonprofits," Strathmann added. "This acquisition helps us achieve our goals that much faster."

"What started as a side project created to support my daughter's school fundraiser will now be accessible to thousands of nonprofits across the country," said Howard Merrill, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Cause4Auction. "I'm extremely proud of what Cause4Auction has accomplished since 2014. We've helped organizations raise millions of dollars through our best-in-class auction software. Merging with the most trusted name in small nonprofit fundraising will allow us to help more organizations than ever before."

This acquisition comes at a time of unprecedented demand for virtual event and online auction software. "The pandemic changed the way small nonprofits operate. Our customers now recognize the value of online fundraising events, even as in-person business reopens. This acquisition helps us continue our legacy of providing all the tools nonprofits need to fundraise," said Strathmann.

In the coming months, the software will be integrated into Network for Good's upcoming virtual event management platform with Co-Founder Howard Merrill joining as Director of Growth Technologies.

ABOUT NETWORK FOR GOOD

Network for Good helps small nonprofits cultivate donor relationships and advance their missions with simple, smart fundraising software, personal coaching, and online resources. As a mission-driven, Certified B Corporation, Network for Good has a legacy of providing trusted support to over 400,000 nonprofit leaders since 2001 and has helped pioneer the online fundraising space by enabling nonprofit organizations to raise more than $3.75 billion dollars from millions of donors. Learn more at www.networkforgood.com.

