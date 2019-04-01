Network for Good Releases New Study, "Our Digital Dilemma"

To better understand these bright spots in an otherwise flat giving environment, the study also deconstructs publicly available data, outlining the strategies, tactics, and channels used by Netflix to sustain a year-over-year new customer retention rate of 91 percent. What makes that number even more exciting for nonprofits whose donor retention rate is more like 43 percent: what Netflix does can generally be replicated by nonprofits.

The study, which can be found on Network for Good's website, was released on Friday, March 15 in conjunction with a special presentation by Network for Good at The Nonprofit Technology Conference in Portland, Oregon. Additionally, the study's key findings will be presented at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Greater Giving Summit, and a series of live town hall meetings across the country.

