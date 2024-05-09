Network For Hope - A New Era in Organ Donation Advocacy

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, Inc. (KODA) and LifeCenter Organ Donor Network (LifeCenter) are excited to share the next step in their upcoming merger and now announce the re-branding of their future combined entity as Network for Hope (NFH). This historic union marks a significant milestone in the field of organ donation, pooling together the resources, expertise, and dedication of two leading organizations to amplify their impact and save more lives.

The decision to merge and re-brand as Network for Hope stems from a shared vision of enhancing organ donation advocacy and support services throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia. By combining forces, the newly formed Network for Hope will be better positioned to serve more donors, their families, and transplant recipients with compassion, efficiency, and innovation.

"With the unveiling of Network for Hope, we are embracing a strategic move that fully embodies our collaborative efforts to enhance the reach and effectiveness of organ and tissue donation," said Barry Massa, Executive Director of LifeCenter.

Julie Bergin, President and CEO of KODA, stated, "The new brand represents a strategic alignment of values, missions, and resources to expand the mission in our local communities. Both KODA and LifeCenter have long-standing legacies of excellence in organ donation advocacy and procurement. This merger will leverage our collective strengths to expand access to life-saving transplants, increase donor registrations, and foster a culture of donation awareness and support."

As Network for Hope, the merged organization will continue to prioritize a commitment to honoring the gift of life, empowering communities to make educated decisions about donation, and providing unwavering support to those touched by the gift of organ donation.

Network for Hope Benefits:

Integrated & Enhanced Resources: NFH's combined operations will improve efficiency and increase the number of donated organs and tissues available for transplantation.

Expanded Reach: Serving nearly 7 million people across 136 counties in Kentucky , Ohio , Indiana , and West Virginia , NFH will be able to utilize best practices to impact an even larger community.

, , , and , NFH will be able to utilize best practices to impact an even larger community. Increased Access: With connections to 164 hospitals and six transplant centers, NFH will facilitate critical organ, eye, and tissue donations more efficiently.

Network for Hope intends to begin operations under its new brand in October 2024 when KODA and LifeCenter anticipate completing their merger.

**About Network for Hope:**

Network for Hope (NFH) will be a newly formed organization resulting from the merger between Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, Inc. (KODA) and LifeCenter Organ Donor Network (LifeCenter). This merger positions NFH as the 16th largest Organ Procurement Organization in the United States. Set to have a large regional presence, its work will focus on enhancing the organ, tissue, and eye donation process in its service area and broadening the impact of its life-saving mission. NFH is committed to leading innovations in organ and tissue donation and recovery while remaining deeply rooted in respect for the donors and driven by a mission to transform lives.

